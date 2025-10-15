ETV Bharat / bharat

DRDO's Military Combat Parachute System Undergoes Combat Freefall Jump

New Delhi: Military Combat Parachute System (MCPS), indigenously developed by DRDO, has successfully undergone a combat freefall jump from an altitude of 32,000 feet.

The jump was executed by the test jumpers of the Indian Air Force showcasing the efficiency, reliability, and advanced design of the indigenous system. This achievement makes the MCPS the only parachute system currently in operational use by the Indian Armed Forces capable of deployment above 25,000 feet.

The MCPS was developed by DRDO laboratories - Aerial Delivery Research and Development Establishment, Agra and Defence Bioengineering and Electromedical Laboratory, Bengaluru.

It incorporates several enhanced tactical features, including a lower rate of descent and superior steering capabilities, enabling paratroopers to safely exit aircraft, deploy parachutes at predetermined altitudes, navigate accurately, and land at designated zones. The system has compatibility with Navigation with Indian Constellation, also providing the freedom of use against any adversary of our choice and is not susceptible to interference/denial of service by outside parties/nations.