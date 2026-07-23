DRDO's GTRE Develops Indigenous Expendable Turbo Jet Engine Of 350 Kg Thrust Class
GTRE had identified Azad Engineering, Hyderabad as Industry partner for the manufacturing and assembly of the engine.
Published : July 23, 2026 at 11:15 PM IST
Bengaluru: The first indigenous Expendable Turbo Jet Engine of 350 kg thrust class, designed by DRDO’s Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE), has been successfully developed.
As per a PIB release, GTRE had identified Azad Engineering, Hyderabad as Industry partner for the manufacturing and assembly of the engine. On July 22, the engine was successfully realised and delivered to GTRE by Azad Engineering, a landmark achievement for India's aerospace and defence ecosystem.
The delivery marks the culmination of years of precision engineering, advanced manufacturing, and close partnership between India's scientific and industrial communities.
Mastered by only a ndful of nations, jet engine technology is widely regarded as one of the most sophisticated engineering disciplines in the world, demanding exceptional precision, advanced metallurgy, and uncompromising manufacturing standards. Delivery of such complex system based on the design of DRDO reflects the growing technological capabilities of the Indian Defence Industry.
The engine was handed over to Distinguished Scientist & Director General (Aeronautical Systems) Dr K Rajalakshmi Menon and Outstanding Scientist and Director GTRE Dr SV Ramanamurty by CEO Azad Engineering Shri Rakesh Chopdar.
Defence Secretary and Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman, DRDO Rajesh Kumar Singh complimented the partnership of GTRE and industry that has been instrumental in transforming the vision into a historic milestone, stated the release.
Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE) is one of the pioneering laboratories of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). The main charter of the establishment is to design and develop gas-turbine engines for military applications, besides carrying out advanced research work in the area of gas-turbine sub-systems. In addition, it is responsible for establishing the requisite computational, prototype manufacturing and test facilities for components and full-scale engine development.
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