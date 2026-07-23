ETV Bharat / bharat

DRDO's GTRE Develops Indigenous Expendable Turbo Jet Engine Of 350 Kg Thrust Class

Bengaluru: The first indigenous Expendable Turbo Jet Engine of 350 kg thrust class, designed by DRDO’s Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE), has been successfully developed.

As per a PIB release, GTRE had identified Azad Engineering, Hyderabad as Industry partner for the manufacturing and assembly of the engine. On July 22, the engine was successfully realised and delivered to GTRE by Azad Engineering, a landmark achievement for India's aerospace and defence ecosystem.

The delivery marks the culmination of years of precision engineering, advanced manufacturing, and close partnership between India's scientific and industrial communities.

Mastered by only a ndful of nations, jet engine technology is widely regarded as one of the most sophisticated engineering disciplines in the world, demanding exceptional precision, advanced metallurgy, and uncompromising manufacturing standards. Delivery of such complex system based on the design of DRDO reflects the growing technological capabilities of the Indian Defence Industry.