ETV Bharat / bharat

Two Key DRDO-Developed Armoured Platforms Unveiled

An advanced armoured platform vehicle during the unveiling of the Advanced Armoured Platforms (tracked and wheeled) by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), in Ahilyanagar district of Maharashtra on Saturday, April 25, 2026. ( IANS )

New Delhi: Two key armoured platforms designed and developed by the DRDO, to meet the emerging operational requirements of the armed forces, were unveiled on Saturday. The Advanced Armoured Platforms (Tracked and Wheeled), designed and developed by Vehicles Research & Development Establishment, were unveiled by the Secretary, Department of Defence (R&D) and Chairman, DRDO, Samir V Kamat at the premises of the DRDO’s laboratory in Ahilyanagar, Maharashtra, the defence ministry said. "The platforms have been developed to meet the emerging operational requirements of the defence forces," it said in a statement.