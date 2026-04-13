ETV Bharat / bharat

DRDO To Showcase Pralay, BrahMos Missiles, Other Advance Defence Systems At Bihar Exhibition

New Delhi: India's cutting-edge defence technologies, including the BrahMos and Akash missile systems, Main Battle Tank Arjun and the Pinaka Multiple Launch Rocket System, will be showcased at a mega exhibition in Bihar from April 15 to 18, officials said on Monday.

The exhibition is being organised by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) at the Mahatma Gandhi Prekshagrih in Motihari in north Bihar. It will also feature exhibits highlighting the robust strides taken towards realising the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' vision, they said.

Member of Parliament and Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence, Radha Mohan Singh, will inaugurate the event, themed 'Shanti, Satya Aur Vigyan Ka Sangam - Surakshit Aur Aatmanirbhar Bharat Ki Aur'.

A wide range of models and products featuring advanced defence systems will be demonstrated, including Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) System, Akash Surface-to-Air Missile, Akash-NG (New Generation) Missile launcher, BrahMos Missile, Prithvi Missile, Anti-Satellite (A-SAT) Missile, NAG Anti-Tank Guided Missile, Pralay Missile, and Man Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile (MPATGM).