DRDO To Showcase Pralay, BrahMos Missiles, Other Advance Defence Systems At Bihar Exhibition
The DRDO exhibition, which will be showcased in Bihar from April 15 to 18, also features exhibits highlighting the robust strides
Published : April 13, 2026 at 8:45 PM IST
New Delhi: India's cutting-edge defence technologies, including the BrahMos and Akash missile systems, Main Battle Tank Arjun and the Pinaka Multiple Launch Rocket System, will be showcased at a mega exhibition in Bihar from April 15 to 18, officials said on Monday.
The exhibition is being organised by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) at the Mahatma Gandhi Prekshagrih in Motihari in north Bihar. It will also feature exhibits highlighting the robust strides taken towards realising the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' vision, they said.
Member of Parliament and Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence, Radha Mohan Singh, will inaugurate the event, themed 'Shanti, Satya Aur Vigyan Ka Sangam - Surakshit Aur Aatmanirbhar Bharat Ki Aur'.
A wide range of models and products featuring advanced defence systems will be demonstrated, including Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) System, Akash Surface-to-Air Missile, Akash-NG (New Generation) Missile launcher, BrahMos Missile, Prithvi Missile, Anti-Satellite (A-SAT) Missile, NAG Anti-Tank Guided Missile, Pralay Missile, and Man Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile (MPATGM).
Other key exhibits include the Advanced Towed Artillery Gun Systems (ATAGS), Pinaka MLRS, Main Battle Tank (MBT) Arjun -- Mk-I & II, Indian Light Tank (ILT), modular bridging system, drone detection radar, and Uttam AESA Radar.
The exhibition will also showcase technologies such as holographic sight, automatic chemical agent detection and alarm (ACADA) systems, Chemical Agent Monitor (CAM), Mounted Gun System (MGS), composite armour for wheeled armoured platform (WhAP), and a rapid prototype model of the Kaveri engine.
In addition, a spatial reality display of the Kaveri Engine, blast protection suits, ballistic helmets, naval steel and other material technologies will be presented, it said.
The exhibition aims to inspire the people, especially the youth, and provide them with an opportunity to get a closer look at DRDO technologies that strengthen the defence capabilities of the country, the statement said.
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