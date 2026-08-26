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DRDO Successfully Tests Military Combat Parachute System At One Of World's Highest Altitudes Drop Zones

The parachute was deployed at 20,000 ft, with a safe landing at 13,700 ft.

DRDO Successfully Tests Military Combat Parachute System At One Of World's Highest Altitudes Drop Zones
Representational image (IANS)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 26, 2026 at 11:03 PM IST

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Hyderabad: The Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) on Wednesday informed that the Military Combat Parachute System (MCPS) designed and developed by ADRDE, DRDO was successfully tested at one of the world’s highest altitudes Drop Zones (Nyoma, Mudh DZ).

In a post on X, the DRDO said, "Military Combat Parachute System (MCPS) designed and developed by ADRDE, DRDO was successfully tested at one of the world’s highest altitudes Drop Zones (Nyoma, Mudh DZ)."

"ADRDE test Jumpers Wg Cdr Rahul Jha Chief Test Jumper, MWO R J Singh, VM(G), MWO Vivek Tiwari executed the jump from 22,000 feet AMSL wherein the temperature was −15°C and utilised MCPS and all other sub-systems including indigenous para computer, oxygen system & jumpsuits. The parachute was deployed at 20,000 ft, with a safe landing at 13,700 ft. The successful trial demonstrated the efficacy, reliability and tactical employability of MCPS in extreme high-altitude conditions, reinforcing India’s commitment to self-reliance in critical defence technologies," the DRDO said.

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TAGGED:

MILITARY COMBAT PARACHUTE SYSTEM
PARACHUTTE
JUMP
DRDO

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