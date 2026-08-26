ETV Bharat / bharat

DRDO Successfully Tests Military Combat Parachute System At One Of World's Highest Altitudes Drop Zones

Hyderabad: The Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) on Wednesday informed that the Military Combat Parachute System (MCPS) designed and developed by ADRDE, DRDO was successfully tested at one of the world’s highest altitudes Drop Zones (Nyoma, Mudh DZ).

In a post on X, the DRDO said, "Military Combat Parachute System (MCPS) designed and developed by ADRDE, DRDO was successfully tested at one of the world’s highest altitudes Drop Zones (Nyoma, Mudh DZ)."