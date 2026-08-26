DRDO Successfully Tests Military Combat Parachute System At One Of World's Highest Altitudes Drop Zones
The parachute was deployed at 20,000 ft, with a safe landing at 13,700 ft.
Published : August 26, 2026 at 11:03 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) on Wednesday informed that the Military Combat Parachute System (MCPS) designed and developed by ADRDE, DRDO was successfully tested at one of the world’s highest altitudes Drop Zones (Nyoma, Mudh DZ).
In a post on X, the DRDO said, "Military Combat Parachute System (MCPS) designed and developed by ADRDE, DRDO was successfully tested at one of the world’s highest altitudes Drop Zones (Nyoma, Mudh DZ)."
Military Combat Parachute System (MCPS) designed and developed by ADRDE, DRDO was successfully tested at one of the world’s highest altitudes Drop Zones (Nyoma, Mudh DZ).— DRDO (@DRDO_India) August 26, 2026
ADRDE test Jumpers Wg Cdr Rahul Jha Chief Test Jumper, MWO R J Singh, VM(G), MWO Vivek Tiwari executed the… pic.twitter.com/0wD82QdYo3
"ADRDE test Jumpers Wg Cdr Rahul Jha Chief Test Jumper, MWO R J Singh, VM(G), MWO Vivek Tiwari executed the jump from 22,000 feet AMSL wherein the temperature was −15°C and utilised MCPS and all other sub-systems including indigenous para computer, oxygen system & jumpsuits. The parachute was deployed at 20,000 ft, with a safe landing at 13,700 ft. The successful trial demonstrated the efficacy, reliability and tactical employability of MCPS in extreme high-altitude conditions, reinforcing India’s commitment to self-reliance in critical defence technologies," the DRDO said.
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