ETV Bharat / bharat

DRDO Successfully Conducts Salvo Launch Of Two Pralay Missiles In Quick Succession

New Delhi: Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully conducted a salvo launch of two Pralay missiles in quick succession from the same launcher off the coast of Odisha at about 10:30 AM on Wednesday. The flight test was conducted as part of user evaluation trials.

Both missiles followed the intended trajectory, meeting all flight objectives as confirmed by tracking sensors deployed by the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur. The terminal events were confirmed by the Telemetry systems installed onboard the ship, deployed near the impact points.

Pralay is an indigenously developed solid propellant quasi-ballistic missile employing state-of-the-art guidance and navigation to ensure high precision. The missile is capable of carrying multiple types of warheads against various targets.

The missile has been developed by Research Centre Imarat, Hyderabad in collaboration with other DRDO laboratories - Defence Research and Development Laboratory, Advanced Systems Laboratory, Armament Research and Development Establishment, High Energy Materials Research Laboratory, Defence Metallurgical Research Laboratory, Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory, Research and Development Establishment {Engineers} and Integrated Test Range), Development-cum-Production Partners (Bharat Dynamics Limited and Bharat Electronics Limited) and other Indian industries.