DRDO Successfully Conducts Maiden Flight Test Of Pinaka Long Range Guided Rocket

New Delhi: The maiden flight test of Pinaka Long Range Guided Rocket (LRGR 120) was conducted successfully at Integrated Test Range, Chandipur on Monday.

The rocket was tested for its maximum range of 120 kms demonstrating all in-flight manoeuvres as planned. The LRGR impacted on the target with textbook precision.

All the deployed range instruments tracked the flight throughout its trajectory. This rocket is designed by Armament Research and Development Establishment in association with High Energy Materials Research Laboratory and support from Defence Research and Development Laboratory and Research Centre Imarat.

The flight trial was coordinated by ITR and Proof and Experimental Establishment. The LRGR was launched from the in-service Pinaka launcher demonstrating its versatility and providing launch capability of Pinaka variants of different range from the same launcher.