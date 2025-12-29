DRDO Successfully Conducts Maiden Flight Test Of Pinaka Long Range Guided Rocket
The rocket was tested for its maximum range of 120 kms demonstrating all in-flight manoeuvres as planned.
New Delhi: The maiden flight test of Pinaka Long Range Guided Rocket (LRGR 120) was conducted successfully at Integrated Test Range, Chandipur on Monday.
The rocket was tested for its maximum range of 120 kms demonstrating all in-flight manoeuvres as planned. The LRGR impacted on the target with textbook precision.
All the deployed range instruments tracked the flight throughout its trajectory. This rocket is designed by Armament Research and Development Establishment in association with High Energy Materials Research Laboratory and support from Defence Research and Development Laboratory and Research Centre Imarat.
The flight trial was coordinated by ITR and Proof and Experimental Establishment. The LRGR was launched from the in-service Pinaka launcher demonstrating its versatility and providing launch capability of Pinaka variants of different range from the same launcher.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO on the achievement. He stated that the successful design and development of long range guided rockets will boost the capabilities of Armed Forces, terming it as a game changer.
Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman, DRDO Dr Samir V Kamat witnessed the trial and congratulated all the teams for accomplishing the mission objectives.
The Pinaka Multiple Launcher Rocket System is known for its rapid response and precision. The Pinaka system enhances the Indian Army's capability in modern warfare. One of the biggest success stories among Indigenous weapon systems, the Army is fully backing the missiles, as Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi has already made clear that, as soon as longer-range versions of the Pinaka are ready, the force might drop plans for other alternate weapons.
The Pinaka has been a major success story in the export sector as it has been bought by Armenia, while many European countries, including France, are showing interest in it.
