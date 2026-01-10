ETV Bharat / bharat

DRDO Successfully Conducts Ground Test Of Scramjet Engine For Hypersonic Missile Programme

Hyderabad-based laboratory of the Defence Research and Development Organisation, Defence Research & Development Laboratory (DRDL), achieves a path-breaking milestone in the development of Hypersonic Missiles. ( PIB )

New Delhi: Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has achieved a key milestone in the development of hypersonic missiles, as it successfully conducted a long-duration ground test of its actively cooled scramjet combustor, the defence ministry said on Friday.

Defence Research & Development Laboratory (DRDL), Hyderabad-based laboratory of the DRDO, has achieved a "path-breaking milestone" in the development of such missiles, the ministry said in its statement, as it shared the update on scramjet-powered hypersonic technology.

"The DRDL successfully conducted an extensive long-duration ground test of its Actively Cooled Scramjet Full Scale Combustor, achieving a run time of over 12 minutes at its state-of-the-art Scramjet Connect Pipe Test (SCPT) Facility on January 9," it said in a statement.

"A hypersonic cruise missile is capable of exceeding five times the speed of sound (over 6,100 kmph) for extended periods," the ministry said.

"The remarkable feat is achieved through a cutting-edge air-breathing engine, which utilises supersonic combustion to sustain long-duration flight. The ground-tests conducted at the SCPT facility have successfully validated the design of the advanced scramjet combustor, as well as the capabilities of the state-of-the-art test facility," it said.

This significant achievement builds upon the earlier sub-scale test conducted on April 25 last year, for long duration, marking a crucial step forward in hypersonic missile development, the statement said.