ETV Bharat / bharat

DRDO Signs MoU With Start-up For Development Of Dilution Refrigerator For Quantum Applications

New Delhi: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has signed the "first high-value deep tech project agreement" with a start-up, collaborating for indigenous development of a dilution refrigerator -- specialised cryogenic systems capable of achieving extremely low temperatures in the millikelvin range -- for quantum applications, the defence ministry said on Thursday.

The signing of the agreement here took place between the director of the Technology Development Fund (TDF) and Zero mK India Private Limited of Alwar, Rajasthan. It is the first high-value agreement under the Rs 500-crore corpus which was earlier approved by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for deep-tech and cutting-edge projects, the ministry said.

Under the TDF scheme, the DRDO has signed the first high-value deep-tech project agreement with industry start-up Zero mK India Private Limited towards "collaborative effort for indigenous development of a 20 mK dilution refrigerator for quantum applications", it said in a statement.

Dilution refrigerators are specialised cryogenic systems capable of achieving extremely low temperatures in the millikelvin range. Such an ultra-low-temperature environment is essential for the operation and testing of several quantum-computing platforms and associated quantum technologies.

The indigenous development of a 20 mK-class dilution refrigerator aligns with the National Quantum Mission and strengthens India's capabilities in quantum technology, advanced cryogenics and strategic technologies, contributing towards a self-reliant, quantum-ready ecosystem, the statement said.