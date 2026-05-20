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DRDO's ULPGM-V3 Clears Final Trials, Ready For Drone Warfare And Anti-Tank Operations

DRDO has successfully completed the final deliverable configuration development trials of Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Launched Precision Guided Missile (ULPGM)-V3 in Air-to-Ground and Air-to-Air modes.

DRDO's ULPGM-V3 Clears Final Trials, Ready For Drone Warfare And Anti-Tank Operations
Major boost to Aatmanirbhar Bharat: DRDO completes development trials of Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Launched Precision Guided Missile-V3 in Air-to-Ground & Air-to-Air modes (Photo: PIB)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 20, 2026 at 7:47 AM IST

2 Min Read
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New Delhi: India on Tuesday achieved a major milestone in strengthening its indigenous defence capabilities as the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully completed the final trials of the UAV-Launched Precision Guided Missile (ULPGM)-V3 in both Air-to-Ground and Air-to-Air modes at the Kurnool test range in Andhra Pradesh.

According to the Defence Ministry, the final deliverable configuration development trials were carried out using an integrated Ground Control System (GCS) to command and control the ULPGM weapon system. The GCS features state-of-the-art technologies to automate readiness and launch operations, it said.

DRDO has partnered with two production agencies - Bharat Dynamics Limited, Hyderabad and Adani Defence Systems & Technologies Limited, Hyderabad - for the development and production of the missiles. The system has been integrated on UAVs developed by Newspace Research and Technologies, Bengaluru, for current trials.

The ULPGM missile has been developed by Research Centre Imarat, Hyderabad, as the nodal lab along with other DRDO laboratories, namely Defence Research & Development Laboratory (DRDL) Hyderabad, Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory (TBRL), Chandigarh and High Energy Materials Research Laboratory (HEMRL), Pune.

As per information, the missile has been produced entirely through the Indian defence ecosystem involving a large number of MSMEs and other industries. The trials confirmed a fully mature domestic supply chain, equipped for immediate serial mass production, the Ministry added.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has lauded DRDO, public sector units (PSUs), Defence cum Production Partners and industry for the successful development trials of the ULPGM-V3 missile in Air-to-Ground mode for anti-tank role and Air-to-Air modes for Drone, Helicopter and other airborne targets. He termed it a strategic milestone achieved towards Aatmanirbharta (self-reliance) in the Defence sector.

Department of Defence R&D Secretary and Chairman DRDO Samir V Kamat also congratulated all the teams associated with the trials for the "commendable achievement".

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TAGGED:

DRDO
MADE IN INDIA
DEFENCE SECTOR
KURNOOL TEST RANGE
DRDO ULPGM V3 FINAL TRIALS

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