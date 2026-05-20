ETV Bharat / bharat

DRDO's ULPGM-V3 Clears Final Trials, Ready For Drone Warfare And Anti-Tank Operations

New Delhi: India on Tuesday achieved a major milestone in strengthening its indigenous defence capabilities as the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully completed the final trials of the UAV-Launched Precision Guided Missile (ULPGM)-V3 in both Air-to-Ground and Air-to-Air modes at the Kurnool test range in Andhra Pradesh.

According to the Defence Ministry, the final deliverable configuration development trials were carried out using an integrated Ground Control System (GCS) to command and control the ULPGM weapon system. The GCS features state-of-the-art technologies to automate readiness and launch operations, it said.

DRDO has partnered with two production agencies - Bharat Dynamics Limited, Hyderabad and Adani Defence Systems & Technologies Limited, Hyderabad - for the development and production of the missiles. The system has been integrated on UAVs developed by Newspace Research and Technologies, Bengaluru, for current trials.