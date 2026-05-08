DRDO, IAF Successfully Test India's First Indigenous TARA Glide Weapon Off Odisha Coast
Tactical Advanced Range Augmentation (TARA) is India’s first indigenous glide weapon system, which transforms unguided warheads into precision-guided weapons.
Published : May 8, 2026 at 12:28 PM IST
New Delhi: Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Air Force (IAF) successfully conducted the maiden flight-trial of Tactical Advanced Range Augmentation (TARA) weapon off the coast of Odisha on Thursday, the Union Defence Ministry said.
According to the ministry, TARA is India’s first indigenous glide weapon system, which transforms unguided warheads into precision-guided weapons. TARA has been designed and developed by Research Centre Imarat (RCI), Hyderabad, along with other DRDO laboratories, to enhance the lethality and accuracy of a low-cost weapon to neutralise ground-based targets, according to a official release from the Ministry of Defence.
Maiden flight-trial of Tactical Advanced Range Augmentation (TARA) weapon was successfully conducted off the coast of Odisha on May 07, 2026.— DRDO (@DRDO_India) May 8, 2026
TARA, the modular range extension kit, is India’s first indigenous glide weapon system to convert unguided warheads into precision guided… pic.twitter.com/Ofx8mrGGgY
It is the first glide weapon to utilise state-of-the-art low-cost systems. The development of the kit has been undertaken with Development cum Production Partners (DcPP) & other Indian industries, which have already started the production activity, the statement read.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has congratulated DRDO, IAF, DcPP, and the Industry for the maiden flight-trial off Odisha coast, describing it as a significant development in advancing India's indigenous defence capabilities. Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO Samir V Kamat also congratulated the teams associated with the successful flight trial.
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