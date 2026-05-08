ETV Bharat / bharat

DRDO, IAF Successfully Test India's First Indigenous TARA Glide Weapon Off Odisha Coast

New Delhi: Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Air Force (IAF) successfully conducted the maiden flight-trial of Tactical Advanced Range Augmentation (TARA) weapon off the coast of Odisha on Thursday, the Union Defence Ministry said.

According to the ministry, TARA is India’s first indigenous glide weapon system, which transforms unguided warheads into precision-guided weapons. TARA has been designed and developed by Research Centre Imarat (RCI), Hyderabad, along with other DRDO laboratories, to enhance the lethality and accuracy of a low-cost weapon to neutralise ground-based targets, according to a official release from the Ministry of Defence.