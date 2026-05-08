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DRDO, IAF Successfully Test India's First Indigenous TARA Glide Weapon Off Odisha Coast

Tactical Advanced Range Augmentation (TARA) is India’s first indigenous glide weapon system, which transforms unguided warheads into precision-guided weapons.

DRDO and IAF Conducts Maiden Flight Trial of TARA Indigenous Precision Standoff Glide Weapon off the Odisha coast on Thursday.
DRDO and IAF Conducts Maiden Flight Trial of TARA Indigenous Precision Standoff Glide Weapon off the Odisha coast on Thursday. (PIB)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 8, 2026 at 12:28 PM IST

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New Delhi: Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Air Force (IAF) successfully conducted the maiden flight-trial of Tactical Advanced Range Augmentation (TARA) weapon off the coast of Odisha on Thursday, the Union Defence Ministry said.

According to the ministry, TARA is India’s first indigenous glide weapon system, which transforms unguided warheads into precision-guided weapons. TARA has been designed and developed by Research Centre Imarat (RCI), Hyderabad, along with other DRDO laboratories, to enhance the lethality and accuracy of a low-cost weapon to neutralise ground-based targets, according to a official release from the Ministry of Defence.

It is the first glide weapon to utilise state-of-the-art low-cost systems. The development of the kit has been undertaken with Development cum Production Partners (DcPP) & other Indian industries, which have already started the production activity, the statement read.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has congratulated DRDO, IAF, DcPP, and the Industry for the maiden flight-trial off Odisha coast, describing it as a significant development in advancing India's indigenous defence capabilities. Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO Samir V Kamat also congratulated the teams associated with the successful flight trial.

Also Read:

  1. DRDO And Indian Navy Conduct Maiden Successful Salvo Launch Of NASM-SR Missiles
  2. Two Key DRDO-Developed Armoured Platforms Unveiled

TAGGED:

INDIA TARA GLIDE WEAPON
DRDO
IAF
ODISHA COAST
TARA GLIDE WEAPON

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