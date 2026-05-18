ETV Bharat / bharat

DRDO Flags Rising Global CBRN Risks, Warns Of Unstable Geopolitical Order

New Delhi: At a conference on "CBRN Threats and Mitigation Measures - Strengthening India's Preparedness through Government-Industry Collaboration", senior DRDO scientist Upendra Kumar Singh highlighted growing global security challenges and the need for strengthened preparedness against chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) threats.

Upendra Kumar Singh, Scientist 'DG', Soldier Support Systems, DRDO, said CBRN threats remain a major concern and extensive efforts are underway to address them. He said the world is currently undergoing a major geopolitical shift.

"CBRN threats and mitigation measures are a concern for all of us, and extensive efforts are being undertaken to address them. In fact, we are in the midst of a geopolitical churn, with the world passing through a turbulent phase where the old geopolitical order is breaking down and a new order is emerging," Singh said.

Adding that military, economic and soft power are increasingly interconnected in global conflicts, Singh said, "In today's situation, military power cannot be separated from soft power, financial power, or economic power. There are many ways to weaken, incapacitate, and destabilise an opponent, whether through trade, commerce, attacks on culture, identity, and value systems, or even through the exploitation of natural resources. The entire global dynamic is extremely unpredictable at this point in time."

Singh also commented on weakening global institutions and rising conflict zones. He said, "The UN is weakening, and global consensus on conflicts is becoming increasingly difficult to achieve. NATO itself appears to be under strain. Treaties and conventions now often remain only on paper. Collateral damage and non-combatants caught in crossfire seem to hold little value for many leaders today. True statesmanship at the global level is becoming rare, and fundamental global principles are at stake, while conflicts continue to rise across the world."

He further referred to risks involving nuclear and biological hazards, saying, "There is also the possibility of states coming under such immense stress that they may lose control over weapons of mass destruction. During Operation Sindoor, there was concern about an attack near a nuclear storage site, which could have escalated beyond control. Scientific communities and departments worked overnight to assess the possible repercussions and likely responses from the other side."