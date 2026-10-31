Future Warfare To Be Decided By Technology Rather Than Conventional Weapons: DRDO Director General
DRDO Director General while speaking at the inauguration of "Open House 2026" said that India has the potential to become the world’s innovation capital.
Published : October 31, 2026 at 4:36 PM IST
New Delhi: Director General DRDO, Binay Kumar Das, said that the nature of warfare is evolving rapidly and nation's strength will be determined by technology rather than conventional weapons.
Speaking at the inauguration of "Open House 2026" held at IIT Delhi, Das said that India has the potential to become the "world’s innovation capital."
"But this requires a collaborative effort among the youth, educational institutions, industries, and research organisations," he said.
"In the times ahead, a nation’s strength will be defined not merely by its tanks, bombs, or missiles, but by its technology, design, and intellectual property. The nation that secures an edge in these domains will lead the world."
Das said that the methods of "waging war are undergoing a transformation" and that the nation’s military might, which "was gauged by its tanks, bombs, and missiles," is witnessing a shift in the landscape.
"Nations capable of developing their own technologies and pioneering new inventions will lead on the global stage," he said, while urging on recognising the shift and placing a greater focus on technological development and innovation.
DRDO Director General urged educational institutions, scientists, and students to pursue research that enables India to develop its own technology.
Das expressed confidence that India could secure the top position in the Global Innovation Index.
"Approximately 65 percent of India’s population is under the age of 35. This vast young demographic serves as the country’s greatest strength," said the DRDO DG.
"India has one of the world’s largest youth populations, and the nation’s future rests in their hands. The country belongs to them, and they bear the responsibility of driving it forward. Young people should not limit themselves merely to securing a job; instead, they should seek solutions to the nation's challenges through new ideas, technology, and research," he said.
Das while stressing that the talent and hard work of the youth can propel India to new heights, said that synergy between "various institutions is essential for India to lead the world in innovation."
"Significant change cannot be achieved through the efforts of a single institution or individual alone. This requires collaborative work among educational institutions, industries, DRDO, ISRO, startups, and innovation centers," he said.
"When the ideas of the nation’s scientists, professors, industry experts, and youth converge, it will become possible to develop technologies that set a new global benchmark. India possesses no shortage of talent, knowledge, or resources; what is needed is to channelise these capabilities."
Das said that the vision of making India "the global capital of innovation can only be realised when the country’s brightest minds work together."
Showcase Of Innovations At IIT Delhi
The "Open House 2026" held at IIT Delhi marked the 19th edition of the event. It featured technologies, research, demonstrations, and prototypes developed across ten key sectors, including robotics, artificial intelligence (AI), defense technology, space, and healthcare.
The event saw participation from school and college students, as well as teachers, academicians, and professionals from the industrial sector.
Professor Ashwini Agrawal, Dean (Research and Development) at IIT Delhi, said that the Open House is an "initiative by the institute designed to showcase the research and technological developments taking place at IIT Delhi to a wider audience."
"One of the nation’s premier educational institutions, IIT Delhi bears the responsibility of developing technologies that address the needs of both society and the country," said Agrawal.
He said that IIT Delhi has launched a website called "Research Ambit" to make its research work accessible to the general public and to provide information on the work of faculty members.
"Through this platform, anyone can gain insight into the research and technical activities currently underway at IIT Delhi."
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