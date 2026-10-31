ETV Bharat / bharat

Future Warfare To Be Decided By Technology Rather Than Conventional Weapons: DRDO Director General

New Delhi: Director General DRDO, Binay Kumar Das, said that the nature of warfare is evolving rapidly and nation's strength will be determined by technology rather than conventional weapons.

Speaking at the inauguration of "Open House 2026" held at IIT Delhi, Das said that India has the potential to become the "world’s innovation capital."

"But this requires a collaborative effort among the youth, educational institutions, industries, and research organisations," he said.

"In the times ahead, a nation’s strength will be defined not merely by its tanks, bombs, or missiles, but by its technology, design, and intellectual property. The nation that secures an edge in these domains will lead the world."

Das said that the methods of "waging war are undergoing a transformation" and that the nation’s military might, which "was gauged by its tanks, bombs, and missiles," is witnessing a shift in the landscape.

"Nations capable of developing their own technologies and pioneering new inventions will lead on the global stage," he said, while urging on recognising the shift and placing a greater focus on technological development and innovation.

DRDO Director General urged educational institutions, scientists, and students to pursue research that enables India to develop its own technology.

Das expressed confidence that India could secure the top position in the Global Innovation Index.

"Approximately 65 percent of India’s population is under the age of 35. This vast young demographic serves as the country’s greatest strength," said the DRDO DG.

"India has one of the world’s largest youth populations, and the nation’s future rests in their hands. The country belongs to them, and they bear the responsibility of driving it forward. Young people should not limit themselves merely to securing a job; instead, they should seek solutions to the nation's challenges through new ideas, technology, and research," he said.

Das while stressing that the talent and hard work of the youth can propel India to new heights, said that synergy between "various institutions is essential for India to lead the world in innovation."