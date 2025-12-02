ETV Bharat / bharat

DRDO Develops Compact Transhorizon Communication System

Dehradun: India’s Defence Electronics Applications Laboratory (DEAL) in Dehradun has developed a unique communication technology that is not dependent on either mobile networks or satellites. This Compact Transhorizon Communication System (CTCS) enables portable communication even in narrow terrain amid high mountains.

DEAL is a wing of the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) that carries out research in communications. The CTCS developed here is a portable communication terminal that uses a radio path through the troposphere to provide over-the-horizon communication.

It enables the creation of high-capacity wireless links between remote locations in the mountainous terrain while extending the range of user networks and enabling easier disaster management and effective response to tactical threats.

This solution can provide reliable IP network connectivity between the command and the tactical levels. The communication range can go up to 60 km in Tropo/Diffraction mode and 100 km in Line of Sight (LOS) mode, providing data speeds of up to 20 Mbps.

The terminal features a sensor-assisted alignment mechanism to set up communication links, resulting in a very low-error data transfer rate. It also integrates artificial intelligence (AI) based link prediction software, which predicts when and where a link will be formed. It is very compact and packs into just two lightweight bags.

Its unique features include its ability to work even in mountainous areas where a line of sight is not available. It is much cheaper than satellite communication and offers greater bandwidth. It is also much more difficult for the enemy to detect and jam. It is claimed to be a major game-changer for the Indian Army, especially in the high Himalayan regions.