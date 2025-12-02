DRDO Develops Compact Transhorizon Communication System
Published : December 2, 2025 at 5:00 PM IST
Dehradun: India’s Defence Electronics Applications Laboratory (DEAL) in Dehradun has developed a unique communication technology that is not dependent on either mobile networks or satellites. This Compact Transhorizon Communication System (CTCS) enables portable communication even in narrow terrain amid high mountains.
DEAL is a wing of the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) that carries out research in communications. The CTCS developed here is a portable communication terminal that uses a radio path through the troposphere to provide over-the-horizon communication.
It enables the creation of high-capacity wireless links between remote locations in the mountainous terrain while extending the range of user networks and enabling easier disaster management and effective response to tactical threats.
This solution can provide reliable IP network connectivity between the command and the tactical levels. The communication range can go up to 60 km in Tropo/Diffraction mode and 100 km in Line of Sight (LOS) mode, providing data speeds of up to 20 Mbps.
The terminal features a sensor-assisted alignment mechanism to set up communication links, resulting in a very low-error data transfer rate. It also integrates artificial intelligence (AI) based link prediction software, which predicts when and where a link will be formed. It is very compact and packs into just two lightweight bags.
Its unique features include its ability to work even in mountainous areas where a line of sight is not available. It is much cheaper than satellite communication and offers greater bandwidth. It is also much more difficult for the enemy to detect and jam. It is claimed to be a major game-changer for the Indian Army, especially in the high Himalayan regions.
"This technology is used for communication in areas where large mountains are located beyond the line of sight. It can be installed anywhere and can be used in rescue operations during disasters. Not only this, we can also transfer data through the system. Videos of up to 20 MB can also be transferred," disclosed DEAL’s scientist Chandan Kumar.
Senior Technical Assistant B Mahendra Singh related that the CTCS technology is being continuously tested in remote areas where access is difficult and traffic is limited. It is in high demand from the Home Ministry, the Army and the Navy as it could also be useful during disasters.
This system can be set up within five minutes. It is presently being tried in Gujarat and Uttarakhand.
Talking about software-defined radio technology, Chandan Kumar explained that traditionally, hardware had to be modified to accommodate wireless frequency and other changes, but now software-based wireless has also been developed in his lab.
Meanwhile, a researcher at DRDO, Dr Tanushree, said that the DEAL works specifically to develop communication systems to address challenges in the central, western, and eastern Himalayan regions where the Army faces severe challenges due to landslides and avalanches. “Our communication systems are particularly vulnerable during these disasters,” she explained.
DEAL has been working on technologies that help from detection to weather forecasting and early warning systems, apart from command and control. It was disclosed that the Defence Geoinformatics Research Establishment (DGRE) works on systems and sensor technology to predict weather, based on which the movement of soldiers is decided.
Talking about the NATSAT-M technology, Dr Tanushree explained that it transmits data from the lab, and all kinds of predictions are delivered to soldiers through this device that uses satellites. It provides information about impending landslides and avalanches to soldiers, which determines their mobility.