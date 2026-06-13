DRDO Demonstrates India's Next-Gen Defence Capabilities With Three Successful Missile Tests In Two Days
DRDO has successfully demonstrated a multi-layered ballistic missile defence capability and conducted the maiden flight test of Naval Anti-Ship Missile-Medium Range (NASM-MR), Defence Ministry said.
Published : June 13, 2026 at 9:05 AM IST
New Delhi: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully carried out three consecutive flight tests, including a multi-layered ballistic missile defence system and the maiden test of a medium-range naval anti-ship missile, showcasing India's next-generation defence capabilities.
According to a Ministry of Defence, the DRDO successfully carried out tests showcasing the nation's next-generation defence technologies designed to counter evolving security threats. The demonstrations were carried out through three consecutive flight-tests conducted over a period of two days on June 10 and 11.
The ministry said a "Multi-layered Ballistic Missile Defence (BMD) capability was successfully demonstrated", with interceptor missiles accurately engaging and neutralising their designated targets during the trials.
"The interceptors successfully engaged their respective targets," the Defence Ministry's release stated, adding that the systems have been "designed and developed with latest technologies to address the emerging missile threats".
The successful demonstration is seen as a major boost to India's strategic deterrence capabilities.
The ministry noted that the tests have elevated India's standing among a select group of countries possessing sophisticated missile defence systems. "These tests have put the country in the elite group of nations having BMD capability to engage up to Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles," the Ministry said.
In another significant achievement, DRDO successfully conducted the maiden flight-test of the Naval Anti-Ship Missile-Medium Range (NASM-MR). The missile is expected to enhance the operational capabilities of the Indian armed forces by providing a modern and effective maritime strike option.
The flight tests were witnessed by senior officials from DRDO and the armed forces, reflecting the close coordination between scientists and military personnel in advancing indigenous defence technologies.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO and associated teams on the successful demonstrations, according to the ministry.
Secretary, Department of Defence Research and Development and DRDO Chairman Rajesh Kumar Singh closely monitored the trials. He applauded the combined efforts of DRDO scientists, engineers and industry partners whose collaboration contributed to the successful outcomes.