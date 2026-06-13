ETV Bharat / bharat

DRDO Demonstrates India's Next-Gen Defence Capabilities With Three Successful Missile Tests In Two Days

DRDO Demonstrates India's Next-Gen Defence Capabilities With Three Successful Missile Tests In Two Days ( Photo: PIB )

New Delhi: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully carried out three consecutive flight tests, including a multi-layered ballistic missile defence system and the maiden test of a medium-range naval anti-ship missile, showcasing India's next-generation defence capabilities.

According to a Ministry of Defence, the DRDO successfully carried out tests showcasing the nation's next-generation defence technologies designed to counter evolving security threats. The demonstrations were carried out through three consecutive flight-tests conducted over a period of two days on June 10 and 11.

The ministry said a "Multi-layered Ballistic Missile Defence (BMD) capability was successfully demonstrated", with interceptor missiles accurately engaging and neutralising their designated targets during the trials.

"The interceptors successfully engaged their respective targets," the Defence Ministry's release stated, adding that the systems have been "designed and developed with latest technologies to address the emerging missile threats".

The successful demonstration is seen as a major boost to India's strategic deterrence capabilities.