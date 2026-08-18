DRDO’s CVRDE Hands Over Indigenous Defence Technologies To Defence Manufacturers
DRDO’s Combat Vehicles Research & Development Establishment in Chennai has transferred several indigenously developed defence technologies to industry partners.
Published : August 18, 2026 at 9:12 PM IST
Chennai: The Combat Vehicles Research & Development Establishment (CVRDE), a DRDO lab at Avadi in Chennai, on Tuesday handed over several defence technologies it had developed to various industry partners.
The handing-over ceremony was held at the CVRDE premises, a statement issued by the CVRDE said.
According to the statement, the CVRDE handed over the indigenous technologies such as the filter elements for MiG 29K/KUB Aircraft, Co-Axial Lube Oil Filter Assembly of KDE and the Mainshaft bearing for STFE.
In the presence of Professor Prateek Kishore, Director General (ACE) of DRDO, J Rajesh Kumar, Director, CVRDE, handed over the technologies to SV Ramana Murty, Director, Gas Turbine Research Establishment GTRE and Naval Headquarters officials.
Addressing the gathering, Prateek Kishore emphasised that the country has potential capabilities to develop world-class products. He asserted that critical technologies shall be realised in a defined time with the involvement of all stakeholders in the Defence Eco-System.
Organisations such as the Centre for Military Airworthiness & Certification CEMILAC, the Directorate General of Aeronautical Quality Assurance DGAQA and the Industry Partners M/s. Mikroflo Filters, Hyderabad, M/s. Amado Tools, Bangalore and M/s Austin Engineering Company Ltd., Gujarat teamed up together for accomplishing the great feat, the statement added.
Read More