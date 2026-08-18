ETV Bharat / bharat

DRDO’s CVRDE Hands Over Indigenous Defence Technologies To Defence Manufacturers

Chennai: The Combat Vehicles Research & Development Establishment (CVRDE), a DRDO lab at Avadi in Chennai, on Tuesday handed over several defence technologies it had developed to various industry partners.

The handing-over ceremony was held at the CVRDE premises, a statement issued by the CVRDE said.

According to the statement, the CVRDE handed over the indigenous technologies such as the filter elements for MiG 29K/KUB Aircraft, Co-Axial Lube Oil Filter Assembly of KDE and the Mainshaft bearing for STFE.

In the presence of Professor Prateek Kishore, Director General (ACE) of DRDO, J Rajesh Kumar, Director, CVRDE, handed over the technologies to SV Ramana Murty, Director, Gas Turbine Research Establishment GTRE and Naval Headquarters officials.