DRDO Conducts Successful Trial Of Portable Fire & Forget Anti-Tank Missile
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO and teams associated with the project for the successful demonstration, terming it an important step towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat.
Published : January 12, 2026 at 3:12 PM IST
New Delhi: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Monday successfully flight tested the Third Generation Fire & Forget Man Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile (MPATGM) with top attack capability in KK Ranges of Maharashtra's Ahilya Nagar.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO and teams associated with the project for its successful demonstration. He termed it as an important step towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat. "Third Generation Fire & Forget Man Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile (MPATGM) with top attack capability was flight tested successfully against moving target by the Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL), Hyderabad. Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh has complimented DRDO, DCPP Partners and Industry for the successful test of Fire & Forget Man Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile with top attack capability and termed it an important step towards AatmanirbharBharat," RMO India said in a post on X.
Third Generation Fire & Forget Man Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile (MPATGM) with top attack capability was flight tested successfully against moving target— रक्षा मंत्री कार्यालय/ RMO India (@DefenceMinIndia) January 12, 2026
by the Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL), Hyderabad.
Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh has complimented… pic.twitter.com/3BQCNGmM7u
A Defence Ministry release said the indigenously developed MPATGM consists of state-of-the-art indigenous technologies like Imaging Infrared (IIR) Homing Seeker, all electric control actuation system, fire control system, tandem warhead, propulsion system and high performance sighting system developed by DRDO's sister laboratories — Research Centre Imarat in Hyderabad, Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory in Chandigarh, High Energy Materials Research Laboratory in Pune and Instruments Research & Development Establishment in Dehradun.
The release said the Thermal Target system was developed by the Defence Laboratory, Jodhpur, to simulate the target tank. While the IIR seeker is well accomplished with day and night combat operation capability, the warhead is capable of defeating modern main battle tanks. Bharat Dynamics Limited and Bharat Electronics Limited are the development-cum-production partners (DcPP) for the weapon system. The missile can be launched from a Tripod or military vehicle Launcher, a release added.
Congratulating the team, Department of Defence R&D secretary and DRDO chairman Samir V Kamat said the trial target was successfully conducted, thereby leading the weapon system for induction into the army, a release added.
