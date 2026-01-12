ETV Bharat / bharat

DRDO Conducts Successful Trial Of Portable Fire & Forget Anti-Tank Missile

The test flight of the Third Generation Fire & Forget Man Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile in Maharashtra's Ahilya Nagar. ( PIB )

New Delhi: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Monday successfully flight tested the Third Generation Fire & Forget Man Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile (MPATGM) with top attack capability in KK Ranges of Maharashtra's Ahilya Nagar. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO and teams associated with the project for its successful demonstration. He termed it as an important step towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat. "Third Generation Fire & Forget Man Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile (MPATGM) with top attack capability was flight tested successfully against moving target by the Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL), Hyderabad. Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh has complimented DRDO, DCPP Partners and Industry for the successful test of Fire & Forget Man Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile with top attack capability and termed it an important step towards AatmanirbharBharat," RMO India said in a post on X.