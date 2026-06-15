DRDO Conducts Successful Flight Test Of Indigenously Developed Long Range Land Attack Cruise Missile
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has congratulated the DRDO team and the industry partners on the successful flight-test of Long Range Land Attack Cruise Missile.
Published : June 15, 2026 at 7:52 PM IST
New Delhi: India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Monday successfully tested its indigenously developed Long Range Land Attack Cruise Missile (LRLACM) from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island off Odisha coast.
As per the Ministry of Defence's press release, all the test objectives were fully met, as per the data captured by various tracking instruments deployed by Integrated Test Range, Chandipur.
DRDO successfully conducted the flight-test of the indigenously developed Long Range Land Attack Cruise Missile (LRLACM) from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island, Odisha. The missile achieved all mission objectives, validating critical technologies and demonstrating India’s growing… pic.twitter.com/uhZm4Y3BRo— Ministry of Defence, Government of India (@SpokespersonMoD) June 15, 2026
"The LRLACM is an indigenously developed missile with all sub-systems developed by various DRDO laboratories and Indian industry partners. Aeronautical Development Establishment, Bengaluru is the nodal laboratory. The launch was witnessed by senior officials from DRDO and user representatives from the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force," the release said.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has congratulated the DRDO team and the industry partners on the successful flight-test of LRLACM.
Taking to its X handle, the Defence Ministry termed the successful flight-test as another major step towards the "Aatmanirbhar Bharat and a stronger national defence ecosystem".
"The missile achieved all mission objectives, validating critical technologies and demonstrating India’s growing long-range precision strike capability. Developed with its all sub-systems by DRDO with strong participation from Indian industry, the successful test is another major step towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat and a stronger national defence ecosystem," the Ministry said.
Defence secretary and secretary, Department of Defence (R&D) and chairman DRDO Rajesh Kumar Singh monitored all activities during the launch and congratulated the team members involved in the successful flight-test.
Earlier on Saturday, DRDO successfully conducted three consecutive flight tests, including a multi-layered ballistic missile defence system and the maiden test of a medium-range naval anti-ship missile, showcasing the country's defence strength.
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