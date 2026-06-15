ETV Bharat / bharat

DRDO Conducts Successful Flight Test Of Indigenously Developed Long Range Land Attack Cruise Missile

New Delhi: India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Monday successfully tested its indigenously developed Long Range Land Attack Cruise Missile (LRLACM) from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island off Odisha coast.

As per the Ministry of Defence's press release, all the test objectives were fully met, as per the data captured by various tracking instruments deployed by Integrated Test Range, Chandipur.

"The LRLACM is an indigenously developed missile with all sub-systems developed by various DRDO laboratories and Indian industry partners. Aeronautical Development Establishment, Bengaluru is the nodal laboratory. The launch was witnessed by senior officials from DRDO and user representatives from the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force," the release said.