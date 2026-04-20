ETV Bharat / bharat

DRDO Collaborates With Home Ministry To Strengthen India’s Internal Security

New Delhi: The Defence Research and Development (DRDO) has developed the AI-enabled system ‘Prajna’ to strengthen India’s internal security architecture.

Department of Defence Research and Development (DDR&D) Secretary Dr Samir V Kamat on Monday handed over the advanced satellite imaging system, ‘Prajna’, to the Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan in New Delhi.

Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation through its specialised laboratory, the Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics (CAIR), the system is powered by artificial intelligence and designed to provide real-time decision support to security agencies.

The ‘Prajna’ integrates high-resolution satellite imagery with AI-driven analytics to enhance situational awareness for security agencies.

According to a Home Ministry spokesperson, the system can rapidly process large volumes of geospatial data, enabling authorities to monitor sensitive areas, track developments, and respond swiftly to emerging threats.

“The platform is expected to play a crucial role in border management, counter-insurgency operations, disaster response, and critical infrastructure protection. By leveraging advanced image recognition and predictive analytics, ‘Prajna’ can identify unusual patterns and flag potential security risks, significantly reducing response time for decision-makers,” the official said.

The development of ‘Prajna’ is also in line with India’s broader push towards self-reliance in critical technologies under the “Aatmanirbhar Bharat” initiative.