DRDO Collaborates With Home Ministry To Strengthen India’s Internal Security
Developed by DRDO’s Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics, ‘Prajna’ is designed to provide real-time decision support to security agencies, reports Gautam Debroy.
Published : April 20, 2026 at 8:15 PM IST
New Delhi: The Defence Research and Development (DRDO) has developed the AI-enabled system ‘Prajna’ to strengthen India’s internal security architecture.
Department of Defence Research and Development (DDR&D) Secretary Dr Samir V Kamat on Monday handed over the advanced satellite imaging system, ‘Prajna’, to the Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan in New Delhi.
Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation through its specialised laboratory, the Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics (CAIR), the system is powered by artificial intelligence and designed to provide real-time decision support to security agencies.
The ‘Prajna’ integrates high-resolution satellite imagery with AI-driven analytics to enhance situational awareness for security agencies.
According to a Home Ministry spokesperson, the system can rapidly process large volumes of geospatial data, enabling authorities to monitor sensitive areas, track developments, and respond swiftly to emerging threats.
“The platform is expected to play a crucial role in border management, counter-insurgency operations, disaster response, and critical infrastructure protection. By leveraging advanced image recognition and predictive analytics, ‘Prajna’ can identify unusual patterns and flag potential security risks, significantly reducing response time for decision-makers,” the official said.
The development of ‘Prajna’ is also in line with India’s broader push towards self-reliance in critical technologies under the “Aatmanirbhar Bharat” initiative.
According to the official, the system has undergone extensive validation to ensure reliability across diverse terrains and operational scenarios.
The system represents a major leap in the use of indigenous technology for national security.
“The integration of AI with satellite-based surveillance would reduce dependence on manual analysis and improve operational efficiency across multiple agencies,” the official added.
The development also underscores growing collaboration between defence research bodies and internal security agencies.
“With evolving security challenges, including cross-border infiltration, organised crime, and natural disasters, authorities are increasingly relying on technology-driven solutions to enhance preparedness and coordination,” the official stated.
The deployment of ‘Prajna’ is expected to scale up in phases, integrating it into the Home Ministry's existing command-and-control systems.
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