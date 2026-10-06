ETV Bharat / bharat

DRDO Carries Out Flight Trial Of Indigenously-Developed High-Altitude Airship Platform

New Delhi: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully carried out a flight trial of an indigenously developed high-altitude airship platform, a lighter-than-air system as a long-endurance stratospheric aerial surveillance platform, officials said on Tuesday.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh complimented the DRDO, the Indian Air Force, public sector undertakings (PSUs) and the industry on the successful flight trial of the High-Altitude Platform and said the trial is an important milestone in the "Aatmanirbhar Bharat" journey towards realising a long-endurance stratospheric airship.

The experimental flight attained an altitude of 21 km above mean sea level (AMSL) and remained at an altitude of 20 km AMSL for more than 30 minutes, before it was commanded to descend back to the ground, the defence ministry said. The system was successfully recovered and the flight-performance data analysed.

The trial was conducted in coordination with various agencies, namely, the Indian Air Force, the Centre for Military Airworthiness and Certification (CEMILAC), the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and other civil authorities.