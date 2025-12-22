ETV Bharat / bharat

DRDO, RRU To Collaborate On Research Projects For Boosting Defence And Internal Security

New Delhi: The Defence Research and Development Organisation and Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding to foster collaboration in areas of research, education, training and technology support for boosting defence and internal security. The MoU was inked by Director General (Production Coordination & Services Interaction), DRDO Chandrika Kaushik and RRU Vice Chancellor Bimal N Patel in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the South Block here. "Under the MoU, both organisations will collaborate on joint research projects, PhD and fellowship programmes and specialised training and capacity-building programmes for security forces," the defence ministry said in a statement.