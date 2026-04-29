ETV Bharat / bharat

DRDO And Indian Navy Conduct Maiden Successful Salvo Launch Of NASM-SR Missiles

New Delhi: Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) & Indian Navy successfully conducted the maiden Salvo launch of Naval Anti-ship Missile-Short Range (NASM-SR) from the Indian Navy's helicopter platform, off the coast of the Bay of Bengal in Odisha. During the trial, two missiles were launched in quick succession from the same helicopter, making it the first salvo launch of an advanced air-launched anti-ship missile system.

Earlier on Saturday, in a significant boost to India's indigenous naval capabilities, the DRDO and the Indian Navy successfully completed advanced hydrodynamic performance assessment and model testing for a frontline warship project.

The work, led by Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL) in collaboration with the Navy's Warship Design Bureau, demonstrated high-end capabilities in hull hydrodynamics, CFD simulations, and experimental testing, matching leading international standards in accuracy and reliability.

The DRDO posted on X, "Naval Science & Technological Laboratory(NSTL), DRDO, in collaboration with Warship Design Bureau of Indian Navy, has successfully completed Hydrodynamic Performance Assessment and Model Testing of Frontline Indian Naval Ship Project."