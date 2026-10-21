ETV Bharat / bharat

World Must Cut Greenhouse Gas Emissions 45% By 2035 To Return To 1.5°C Pathway: UNEP Report

New Delhi: The world is set to exceed the 1.5°C global warming threshold, but rapid and sustained cuts in greenhouse gas emissions could limit the rise in temperatures and bring them back to 1.5°C or below by the end of the century, according to a new United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) report.

"The Emissions Gap Report 2026: The Point of Return" says global greenhouse gas emissions must fall 18 per cent by 2030, 45 per cent by 2035 and 69 per cent by 2040, compared with 2025 levels, to follow the report's most ambitious pathway for limiting temperature rise and reversing the overshoot.

It warns that existing climate commitments are insufficient to achieve the required reductions, highlighting the gap between countries' current promises and the action needed to limit global warming.

Global Warming Could Peak At 1.7–1.8°C

UNEP's lowest-possible-overshoot scenario projects that global warming could peak at around 1.7–1.8°C above pre-industrial levels by the middle of the century before declining to 1.5°C or below by 2100.

However, this pathway has only about a 50 per cent chance of achieving the temperature goal, according to the report. It would require immediate emissions reductions alongside large-scale carbon dioxide removal.

UNEP says the possibility of limiting warming to below 1.5°C without, or with only limited, overshoot has passed. The priority now is to minimise how far temperatures rise above the threshold and how long they remain there.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres said the world could still limit the magnitude and duration of the overshoot and return temperatures to below 1.5°C by the end of the century.

The report estimates that emissions must decline by an average of 5.7 per cent annually between 2025 and 2035 to achieve the lowest-possible-overshoot pathway. This is faster than the approximately 5 per cent annual reductions indicated by earlier pathways in the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change's Sixth Assessment Report.

Current Climate Commitments Fall Short

The report highlights a substantial gap between the emission cuts required and those expected under existing national climate commitments. If countries fully implement their Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), emissions would decline by only 5-8 per cent by 2030 and 11-15 per cent by 2035, compared with 2025 levels.

UNEP also warns that global warming could reach approximately 2.8°C this century if current policies continue. Even if countries fully implement their existing climate pledges, warming is projected to reach around 2.6°C. If they also achieve their announced net-zero targets, the projection falls to approximately 2.1°C.

These scenarios demonstrate that current policies and commitments remain insufficient to limit warming to 1.5°C, even when additional long-term climate targets are taken into account.

Carbon Removal Will Be Crucial

Reducing emissions alone will not be sufficient to return temperatures to 1.5°C or below under the report's lowest-possible-overshoot scenario.

UNEP estimates that approximately 320 gigatonnes of carbon dioxide would need to be removed from the atmosphere and stored permanently over the course of this century. This quantity is equivalent to roughly eight years of global CO₂ emissions at 2024 levels.

However, the report cautions that achieving carbon removal on this scale remains uncertain because of technological, economic and social challenges. The findings underline the need to reduce emissions rapidly while developing reliable methods of removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.

Renewable Energy Offers Some Hope