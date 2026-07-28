ETV Bharat / bharat

Draft Final Probe Report Of AAIB In Ahmedabad Plane Crash Will Be Filed In October: Center Tells Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday was apprised by the government that the draft final report of the probe conducted by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) into the June 2025 Air India flight AI-171 crash in Ahmedabad will be filed before it in the first week of October in a sealed cover.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana also took note of the submissions of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that the Federation of Indian Pilots can provide its inputs to the AAIB, which, in turn, can peruse and deal with them if found necessary during the investigation.

During a brief hearing, the Solicitor General told the bench that four simulation tests have been conducted as sought in an application by one of the petitioners. The law officer said that the final draft report will be filed before the bench in a sealed cover.

The court was hearing petitions filed by an NGO, a law student and the father of the deceased pilot, seeking an independent, court-monitored investigation into the crash. The bench has now posted the pleas for further hearing on October 13.