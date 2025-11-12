ETV Bharat / bharat

Dr Umar Was Driving Car That Exploded Near Red Fort: Security Sources

New Delhi: Dr Umar, who was part of an extensive terror module and was working at the Al-Falah Medical College in Haryana's Faridabad, was driving the car that exploded near the Red Fort on Monday evening, killing at least 12 people and injuring 20 others, senior security sources said on Tuesday.

Based on CCTV camera footage, it can be almost conclusively established that the car in which the explosion took place was being driven by Dr Umar, the sources said.

During the operations carried out by the security agencies at multiple locations in Kashmir and Faridabad since October 19, it has been found that Dr Umar -- who was part of the terror module and was working at the Al-Falah Medical College -- changed his location due to continuous pressure from the agencies, they said.

Flustered by the agencies' successful action, Umar fled, and whether his panic, anxiety, and lack of options led to the blast or it was pre-planned/accidental will be known later, the sources said.