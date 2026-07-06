Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee's Foundational Thoughts Now Visibly Blossoming Across Societal, Political Landscape: PM Modi
The Prime Minister presented the celebrated visionary’s life as the ultimate embodiment and practical demonstration of this successful formula.
Published : July 6, 2026 at 10:52 PM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed a gathering via a video message on the 125th birth anniversary of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee.
Explaining his physical absence due to a pre-scheduled travel itinerary, he emphasized the remarkable power of digital connectivity in bridging geographical divides for this momentous occasion. "With the help of technology, I am joining you in this historic program," remarked Modi.
Highlighting the profound historical significance of the day for the entire nation and specifically for West Bengal, he led the gathering in paying heartfelt homage to Mookerjee. He painted a vivid picture of a devoted patriot whose entire existence was dedicated to preserving the nation's core integrity. "Today the land of the country is reverently remembering a visionary dedicated to the integrity of India," observed Modi.
Reflecting on the enduring legacy of the revered leader, the Prime Minister noted how the foundational thoughts planted decades ago are now visibly blossoming across the societal and political landscape. He credited this robust ideological framework with playing an indispensable role in charting the course for the nation's contemporary progress. "Today we are praising the seed of that idea which is playing a major role in giving direction to modern India," affirmed Modi.
Outlining the essential ingredients for achieving monumental national goals, he described a powerful synergy where grounded intellectual strength, pure intentions, and absolute dedication seamlessly converge. He presented the celebrated visionary’s life as the ultimate embodiment and practical demonstration of this successful formula. "When all these links connect with each other, then the fulfillment of the resolution is certain," asserted Modi.
Marking the milestone 125th birth anniversary, he offered his deep personal veneration to the historic leader. He paused the address to solemnly honor the towering legacy and sacrifices of the great patriot. "I bow down to Dr Mookerjee on this occasion and offer my tributes," remarked Modi.
Connecting the current administration’s 'Nation First' ethos with the rightful recognition of historical figures, the Prime Minister detailed the ongoing two-year national festival dedicated to this anniversary. He explained that this extended commemoration, which began last July, represents a concerted, long-term effort to follow and honor the visionary's path. "When there is a government with the resolution of Nation First, then national heroes also get due respect," noted Modi.
The Prime Minister observed how the newly formed state government in Bengal has significantly amplified the grandeur of these national celebrations. He specifically praised the recent majestic organization of Paschim Banga Divas as a beautiful, culturally resonant salute to the region's rich heritage. "Today's program is also a part of that same respect for one's heritage," observed Modi.
Delving into crucial historical parliamentary records, the Prime Minister recounted the intense crisis of 1947 when conspiracies threatened to sever the entirety of Bengal from the nation. He praised the leader's rock-solid political resistance and masterclass in shaping public opinion to definitively secure the state's permanent integration with India. “As Dr Mookerjee famously stated, the foundation of a golden future can be laid only on the ground of national unity,” recalled Modi.
On the 125th Jayanti of Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee, we pay homage to a great son of India whose unwavering commitment to national unity continues to inspire generations. https://t.co/ORn3zk75Pg— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 6, 2026
Connecting this historical defiance to contemporary geopolitical challenges, he noted the enduring resonance of such massive political willpower. He emphasized that reflecting on those past circumstances provides vital ideological strength for navigating the modern landscape. "We feel the massive political willpower of that roar even today when we look at today's circumstances," observed Modi.
Transitioning to the fight for absolute national integration, the Prime Minister detailed the fierce historical opposition against maintaining dual administrative and symbolic systems within the country's borders. He recalled the powerful rallying mantra demanding strict uniformity in governance and national identity. "He fiercely opposed the talk of two constitutions, two prime ministers, and two flags in the country," noted Modi.
Portraying this struggle not merely as a political slogan but as a profound call for equal rights, he solemnly acknowledged the ultimate sacrifice made in Kashmir for this unifying cause. He expressed immense pride that the current administration successfully honored this legacy by permanently dismantling the barriers of Article 370. "Today our government is proud that by bringing down that wall, we have fulfilled Dr. Mookerjee's dream," asserted Modi.
Expanding on the vision of a unified nation, the Prime Minister described a seamless society devoid of regional divides, where equal opportunities stretch flawlessly from East to West. He articulated a robust framework where individual state identities collectively fortify the overarching national strength under a single shared destiny. "This is an extension of that same national vision which he defined with his life," affirmed the Prime Minister.
Celebrating the realization of this uniform legal landscape, he noted the widespread inspiration derived from an integrated governance model. He highlighted the collective pride in seeing the nation's foundational document applied universally without exception. "Today the Constitution of India is implemented with full pride and glory throughout the country," observed Modi.
Shifting to the critical domain of education, the Prime Minister recounted the visionary's early administrative brilliance as the youngest Vice-Chancellor of Calcutta University. He praised the deliberate effort to transform academic spaces from mere administrative hurdles into active engines of national future-building, completely breaking free from colonial mindsets. "He understood very well that the essence of nation-building is in the building of institutions," noted Modi.
Focusing on linguistic pride, he highlighted the historical push to restore regional self-respect through vernacular instruction. He reiterated the core belief that authentic national confidence must be deeply intertwined with the indigenous soul and its native languages. "His belief was that if India has to become a self-confident nation, its education must be connected to the Indian soul," affirmed Modi.
Bridging historical educational philosophies with modern policy, the Prime Minister proudly pointed to the New Education Policy's strong emphasis on local languages. He presented this current systemic overhaul as the ultimate administrative fulfillment of a long-held national aspiration. "The dream that Dr. Mookerjee saw that regarding local languages, our government has fulfilled it," asserted Modi.
Exploring the economic foresight of independent India's first Industry Minister, he cataloged the establishment of monumental entities like Chittaranjan Locomotive Works, Sindri Fertilizer Plant, Damodar Valley Corporation, and IFCI. He credited these foundational institutions with successfully powering the nation's railway, agricultural, energy, and financial sectors for decades. "He laid the foundation for such national institutions which became India's economic strength for decades to come," observed Modi.
Reframing the purpose of these sprawling infrastructural and academic projects, the Prime Minister explained they were never viewed as mere factories or degree mills. Instead, he described a profound philosophy where research labs and industrial plants function as sacred spaces dedicated to national progress. "For him, all these were the meditative centers of nation-building," remarked Modi.
Detailing this comprehensive developmental ideology, he highlighted the demand for systems that nurture talent, spur innovation, and cement absolute economic self-reliance. He declared that this exact spirit of building an empowered legacy for future generations continues to drive the modern vision of national advancement. "This very spirit is the inspiration for a developed India today," affirmed Modi.
Directing a powerful call to action toward the younger generation, the Prime Minister urged them to elevate the historical fight for a unified nation into a modern crusade for supreme national excellence. He challenged the youth to collectively shoulder the massive responsibility of achieving complete self-reliance. "We have to collectively fulfill the resolution of a Developed India," asserted Modi.
Concluding his address with a profound piece of historical advice, he urged the audience to approach every task with absolute seriousness, dedication, and a commitment to completion. He wrapped up the virtual engagement by extending his warmest wishes to all participants for their future endeavors. "Whatever work you start, do it with full seriousness and do not leave it incomplete," affirmed Modi.
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