ETV Bharat / bharat

Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee's Foundational Thoughts Now Visibly Blossoming Across Societal, Political Landscape: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed a gathering via a video message on the 125th birth anniversary of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee.

Explaining his physical absence due to a pre-scheduled travel itinerary, he emphasized the remarkable power of digital connectivity in bridging geographical divides for this momentous occasion. "With the help of technology, I am joining you in this historic program," remarked Modi.

Highlighting the profound historical significance of the day for the entire nation and specifically for West Bengal, he led the gathering in paying heartfelt homage to Mookerjee. He painted a vivid picture of a devoted patriot whose entire existence was dedicated to preserving the nation's core integrity. "Today the land of the country is reverently remembering a visionary dedicated to the integrity of India," observed Modi.

Reflecting on the enduring legacy of the revered leader, the Prime Minister noted how the foundational thoughts planted decades ago are now visibly blossoming across the societal and political landscape. He credited this robust ideological framework with playing an indispensable role in charting the course for the nation's contemporary progress. "Today we are praising the seed of that idea which is playing a major role in giving direction to modern India," affirmed Modi.

Outlining the essential ingredients for achieving monumental national goals, he described a powerful synergy where grounded intellectual strength, pure intentions, and absolute dedication seamlessly converge. He presented the celebrated visionary’s life as the ultimate embodiment and practical demonstration of this successful formula. "When all these links connect with each other, then the fulfillment of the resolution is certain," asserted Modi.

Marking the milestone 125th birth anniversary, he offered his deep personal veneration to the historic leader. He paused the address to solemnly honor the towering legacy and sacrifices of the great patriot. "I bow down to Dr Mookerjee on this occasion and offer my tributes," remarked Modi.

Connecting the current administration’s 'Nation First' ethos with the rightful recognition of historical figures, the Prime Minister detailed the ongoing two-year national festival dedicated to this anniversary. He explained that this extended commemoration, which began last July, represents a concerted, long-term effort to follow and honor the visionary's path. "When there is a government with the resolution of Nation First, then national heroes also get due respect," noted Modi.

The Prime Minister observed how the newly formed state government in Bengal has significantly amplified the grandeur of these national celebrations. He specifically praised the recent majestic organization of Paschim Banga Divas as a beautiful, culturally resonant salute to the region's rich heritage. "Today's program is also a part of that same respect for one's heritage," observed Modi.

Delving into crucial historical parliamentary records, the Prime Minister recounted the intense crisis of 1947 when conspiracies threatened to sever the entirety of Bengal from the nation. He praised the leader's rock-solid political resistance and masterclass in shaping public opinion to definitively secure the state's permanent integration with India. “As Dr Mookerjee famously stated, the foundation of a golden future can be laid only on the ground of national unity,” recalled Modi.

Connecting this historical defiance to contemporary geopolitical challenges, he noted the enduring resonance of such massive political willpower. He emphasized that reflecting on those past circumstances provides vital ideological strength for navigating the modern landscape. "We feel the massive political willpower of that roar even today when we look at today's circumstances," observed Modi.