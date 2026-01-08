Nutrition Inadequacy Persists Across India: Dr Soumya Swaminathan
Swaminathan spoke at the national conclave on the theme 'Lab to Society: Role of Science Communication in Building Viksit Bharat @ 2047'.
Published : January 8, 2026 at 3:08 PM IST
Hyderabad: Dr Soumya Swaminathan, former Chief Scientist of the World Health Organization (WHO), on Thursday, said that India needs to focus on human capital development, and there are primarily two factors that risk one's health - diet and air pollution.
Swaminathan, who is currently chairing the M.S. Swaminathan Research Foundation, also said that hidden hunger and deficiency of micronutrients affect cognitive development.
Swaminathan, who is the Principal Advisor to the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme, delivered the thematic address as a Guest of Honour at the national conclave on the theme 'Lab to Society: Role of Science Communication in Building Viksit Bharat @ 2047'.
Former Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu spoke at the conclave before Swaminathan.
"We cannot say that everyone in India has adequate nutrition. Hidden hunger, deficiency of micronutrients ... this actually affects cognitive development. Our brain develops only in the first five years. So if you look at Bharat (India) in 2047, children born today will be 21 then. We have to focus on human capital development, which is health and nutrition. A growing level of obesity ... it all boils down to our unhealthy diet. Two risk factors, air pollution and diet, these contribute a huge amount among all risk factors for our health," Swaminath said.
Asserting that good food does not mean expensive food, she said there is a battle with large companies, which misleadingly advertise their food as healthy food. "Rather than buying food, vegetables, one will buy these foods," she quipped.
She also spoke on misconceptions and myths about nutrition. Swaminathan also said that the conclave is being held at an appropriate time.
"We all heard what former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu had to say. Scientific temper in young people has to come from both the educational institutions and family as well as the media. It is good that science communication has been taken up as a topic. It is very critical in today’s world when data, knowledge, is exploding rapidly. Particularly in a world where we are massively connected through the internet and social media. It is extremely important to know what is out there," she said.
Swaminathan noted that science is not something which needs to be done in abstract or in classrooms. "Ultimately, it has to transform life, whether through a new drug, space tech, internet, everything that we take for granted today came from scientific discoveries," she maintained.
According to Swaminathan, science is constantly evolving, and one's knowledge and facts need to change with a deeper understanding.
"This needs to be communicated to people. If you say something today and then say something different tomorrow, people should not get the impression that you were not speaking the truth. We saw how in COVID-19 we had advancements in vaccine science, but we also witnessed anger...there was an infodemic, an epidemic of false and misinformation," she added.
She asserted that information is not communication. "Human beings don't live in spreadsheets. They look for credible voices. So sometimes your facts may be correct, but the failure is that we speak without listening first. At the WHO, we developed a communication programme called social listening, keeping close watch on social media on what themes people were discussing and what were they concerned about and which areas they had more questions, which areas had more misinformation," she added.
She further said, "From broadcasting alone, we need to move to listening, need science hubs and platforms which bring the public together with the scientific community. Who is going to be a communicator for important public health messages? In addition to doctors, we need to involve teachers, frontline workers, as people trust them."
She said people need to move to a story from data format. "Describe a story, that message tends to stay," she said and gave the example of noted actor Mohan Agashe, who is making movies about mental health issues.
She also stressed that journalists need to translate scientific stories by adding local context, and of course, in local languages.
Why should our farmers diversify?
Swaminathan also said crop diversification is important for one's nutrition, but the income and livelihood of farmers must be protected. "Climate change and natural disasters can destroy crops in a go. But if they have climate-resistant crops like millet, it will help," she said.
Swaminathan then spoke on air pollution, which she said is a health issue and not just an environmental issue as it is cutting years from one's life.
"Scientists need to communicate in a way that the policy makers understand," she quipped.
Swaminathan also spoke on science diplomacy. "We live in a polarised world, increasing geo-political distrust, scientific evidence is being distorted. The first truth is that pathogens do not need passports. Climate change does not respect state boundaries. Human compassion cross political lines, and diplomacy can bridge those gaps in science communication which otherwise are impacted by geopolitical developments," she said.
"We must not suppress science for partisan purposes. Ultimately, the goal of scientists is to produce excellent science, but you feel satisfied when it helps the society in large. The journey from lab to science is not a straight road, it is a dialogue, a partnership. Humility is important, and we need to listen, journalists need to have curiosity, ask the right questions. If we listen deeply and communicate honestly and anchor science in compassion and local context, then I think by 2047 India will not only be scientifically advanced but also scientifically trusted," she concluded.
Read More