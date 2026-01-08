ETV Bharat / bharat

Nutrition Inadequacy Persists Across India: Dr Soumya Swaminathan

Dr Soumya Swaminathan speaking at the national conclave on the theme 'Lab to Society: Role of Science Communication in Building Viksit Bharat @ 2047 ( ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: Dr Soumya Swaminathan, former Chief Scientist of the World Health Organization (WHO), on Thursday, said that India needs to focus on human capital development, and there are primarily two factors that risk one's health - diet and air pollution.

Swaminathan, who is currently chairing the M.S. Swaminathan Research Foundation, also said that hidden hunger and deficiency of micronutrients affect cognitive development.

Swaminathan, who is the Principal Advisor to the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme, delivered the thematic address as a Guest of Honour at the national conclave on the theme 'Lab to Society: Role of Science Communication in Building Viksit Bharat @ 2047'.

Former Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu spoke at the conclave before Swaminathan.

"We cannot say that everyone in India has adequate nutrition. Hidden hunger, deficiency of micronutrients ... this actually affects cognitive development. Our brain develops only in the first five years. So if you look at Bharat (India) in 2047, children born today will be 21 then. We have to focus on human capital development, which is health and nutrition. A growing level of obesity ... it all boils down to our unhealthy diet. Two risk factors, air pollution and diet, these contribute a huge amount among all risk factors for our health," Swaminath said.

Asserting that good food does not mean expensive food, she said there is a battle with large companies, which misleadingly advertise their food as healthy food. "Rather than buying food, vegetables, one will buy these foods," she quipped.

She also spoke on misconceptions and myths about nutrition. Swaminathan also said that the conclave is being held at an appropriate time.

"We all heard what former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu had to say. Scientific temper in young people has to come from both the educational institutions and family as well as the media. It is good that science communication has been taken up as a topic. It is very critical in today’s world when data, knowledge, is exploding rapidly. Particularly in a world where we are massively connected through the internet and social media. It is extremely important to know what is out there," she said.

Swaminathan noted that science is not something which needs to be done in abstract or in classrooms. "Ultimately, it has to transform life, whether through a new drug, space tech, internet, everything that we take for granted today came from scientific discoveries," she maintained.

According to Swaminathan, science is constantly evolving, and one's knowledge and facts need to change with a deeper understanding.

"This needs to be communicated to people. If you say something today and then say something different tomorrow, people should not get the impression that you were not speaking the truth. We saw how in COVID-19 we had advancements in vaccine science, but we also witnessed anger...there was an infodemic, an epidemic of false and misinformation," she added.