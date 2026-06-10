Dr Priya Selvaraj, Granddaughter Of Late Actor Gemini Ganesan, Climbs Mount Everest At 52
Balancing a demanding medical practice, leadership responsibilities, family commitments and an intensive training schedule was the first challenge she accepted, reports S Ravichandran.
Published : June 10, 2026 at 3:29 PM IST|
Updated : June 10, 2026 at 3:45 PM IST
Chennai: Life starts going downhill for most women her age. But not for Dr Priya Selvaraj, granddaughter of the late actor Gemini Ganesan. She chose an uphill task: To scale Mount Everest (8,849m) at 52. And she achieved that on May 27, 2026.
"Everest was the destination, but the real test of integrity lay in the journey," says Dr Selvaraj, a senior fertility specialist and the director of a famous hospital in Chennai. "Although reaching Mount Everest is a difficult goal, I undertook this journey with determination and spiritual commitment. This journey was full of challenges. This was possible due to intensive training and the support of my family.”
Balancing a demanding medical practice, leadership responsibilities, family commitments and an intensive training schedule was the first challenge she accepted.
"As a healthcare professional, training doesn't happen in ideal conditions. It's built between responsibilities, long days and mental fatigue. There's no perfect terrain to prepare for this either. I relied on my coach. I relied on my mind and body. And above all, I relied on trust — in the process," she says.
Practising At Home & Hospital
Dr Selvaraj claims she got the idea of climbing mountains only in the year 2021. After that, she trained for four years. “My training was limited to my home and hospital. I did not train by climbing mountains. I trained by climbing stairs and overpasses at home and hospital. This helped me in training to climb such a big mountain in 45 days,” she says.
The ascent was full of odds. “I climbed the mountain for 12 to 13 hours every day. Due to this, I have set a record by climbing the mountain in eight days. A total of 12 of us, six women and six men, started the journey and faced various challenges, including a lack of oxygen,” she says.
Dr Selvaraj undertook the expedition with Elite Exped, founded by renowned mountaineer Nirmal Purja, and was guided by experienced high-altitude guide Anup Gurung. Her preparation was led by fitness coach Dr Sugapradeep, a dentist, national athlete, combat fitness coach and strength and conditioning specialist.
Having previously trained her for expeditions, including Kilimanjaro (5,895m), Everest Base Camp and Lobuche East (6,119m), and Manaslu (8,163m), he designed a structured programme for Mount Everest that focused on endurance, strength, altitude adaptation, recovery and mental resilience required for high-altitude mountaineering.
Climbing Mount Everest was a test of endurance and physical fitness. “I noticed a change in my health on my way back to Kathmandu, the capital of Nepal. After coming from there to Chennai, I felt body pain and heat,” she says. “Thankfully, since I continued to train, my body has not suffered any damage.”
The expedition was a dream come true for her. “Even after completing the Everest journey, I still have dreams at night about climbing the mountain. When I reached the top of Mount Everest and returned, I fell down. The people who trained me immediately rescued me. My guide had told me to wear a safety rope. Had I not worn it, I would not have been alive now. I feel like I've been reborn now.”
Dr Selvaraj has a message for the young generation: “They are stuck at home and immersed in their cell phones. Instead, they should exercise and keep their body and mind healthy."
Also Read: