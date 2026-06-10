ETV Bharat / bharat

Dr Priya Selvaraj, Granddaughter Of Late Actor Gemini Ganesan, Climbs Mount Everest At 52

Chennai: Life starts going downhill for most women her age. But not for Dr Priya Selvaraj, granddaughter of the late actor Gemini Ganesan. She chose an uphill task: To scale Mount Everest (8,849m) at 52. And she achieved that on May 27, 2026.

"Everest was the destination, but the real test of integrity lay in the journey," says Dr Selvaraj, a senior fertility specialist and the director of a famous hospital in Chennai. "Although reaching Mount Everest is a difficult goal, I undertook this journey with determination and spiritual commitment. This journey was full of challenges. This was possible due to intensive training and the support of my family.”

Balancing a demanding medical practice, leadership responsibilities, family commitments and an intensive training schedule was the first challenge she accepted.

"As a healthcare professional, training doesn't happen in ideal conditions. It's built between responsibilities, long days and mental fatigue. There's no perfect terrain to prepare for this either. I relied on my coach. I relied on my mind and body. And above all, I relied on trust — in the process," she says.

Practising At Home & Hospital

Dr Selvaraj claims she got the idea of ​​climbing mountains only in the year 2021. After that, she trained for four years. “My training was limited to my home and hospital. I did not train by climbing mountains. I trained by climbing stairs and overpasses at home and hospital. This helped me in training to climb such a big mountain in 45 days,” she says.