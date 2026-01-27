Dr Nori Says Padma Bhushan Conferred To Him Fuels His Resolve To Eradicate Cancer In Telugu States
January 27, 2026
Hyderabad: Renowned cancer researcher Dr Nori Dattatreyudu said on Monday that the Padma Bhushan award conferred to him is a challenge that strengthens his resolve to fight the cancer epidemic. He expressed joy over the Government of India's prestigious award recognising his global contributions.
Speaking to reporters at Basavatarakam Indo American Cancer Hospital in Banjara Hills, Dr Nori noted that while he has earned numerous honours abroad, this national accolade from his homeland motivates him to intensify efforts against cancer in the two Telugu states and across India.
He highlighted that the Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have endorsed his roadmap for the prevention of the disease. "I feel personally responsible for its execution", he said and added that he is aiming to eradicate certain preventable cancers within six to seven years while curbing others through public awareness.
Dr Nori thanked the Centre for the award.
On the occasion, Nandamuri Balakrishna, Chairman of Basavatarakam Indo American Cancer Hospital and Research Institute (BIACH&RI), felicitated Dr Nori. BIACH&RI Trust board member JSR Prasad, CEO Dr K. Krishnaiah, and others attended the event.
In a stirring Republic Day highlight, over 75 patients treated with artificial larynxes at the hospital united to sing the National Anthem. The London-based World Book of Records certified this as a global first, presenting a certificate to the hospital administration to mark the achievement.
