Dr Nori Says Padma Bhushan Conferred To Him Fuels His Resolve To Eradicate Cancer In Telugu States

Hyderabad: Renowned cancer researcher Dr Nori Dattatreyudu said on Monday that the Padma Bhushan award conferred to him is a challenge that strengthens his resolve to fight the cancer epidemic. He expressed joy over the Government of India's prestigious award recognising his global contributions.

Speaking to reporters at Basavatarakam Indo American Cancer Hospital in Banjara Hills, Dr Nori noted that while he has earned numerous honours abroad, this national accolade from his homeland motivates him to intensify efforts against cancer in the two Telugu states and across India.

He highlighted that the Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have endorsed his roadmap for the prevention of the disease. "I feel personally responsible for its execution", he said and added that he is aiming to eradicate certain preventable cancers within six to seven years while curbing others through public awareness.

Dr Nori thanked the Centre for the award.