Dr Ch Srinivasa Rao Selected for Prestigious Prof M.S. Swaminathan Award 2024–25
The current award cycle holds special significance as it coincides with birth centenary year of Swaminathan, widely regarded as the architect of India’s Green Revolution.
Published : April 2, 2026 at 12:53 PM IST
Hyderabad: Dr Ch Srinivasa Rao, Director and Vice-Chancellor of ICAR–Indian Agricultural Research Institute, New Delhi, has been selected for the prestigious Prof M. S. Swaminathan Award for 2024–25. The award, instituted by the Retired ICAR Employees Association (RICAREA) in collaboration with Nuziveedu Seeds Limited (NSL), here, recognises outstanding contributions of agricultural scientists to India's food security.
The current award cycle holds special significance as it coincides with the birth centenary year of MS Swaminathan, widely regarded as the architect of India’s Green Revolution.
Dr Rao joins an elite list of past awardees honoured for transformative contributions to Indian agriculture. The selection was made by a high-level committee chaired by Trilochan Mohapatra, former Director General of ICAR, and included eminent members like Dr Vijay Gupta, World Food Prize Laureate; Dr Bala Ravi, former Assistant Director General of ICAR; and Dr Soumya Swaminathan, chairperson of the MS Swaminathan Research Foundation (MSSRF).
Past winners include Dr Genda Lal Jain (2004–2005, a leading poultry scientist); Dr S Nagarajan (2008–2009, an eminent plant pathologist and former Director of IARI); Dr V Praveen Rao (2017–2019, for outstanding contributions to micro-irrigation) and Dr PV Satyanarayana (2021–2022, for developing high-yielding, resilient rice varieties).
Dr Rao has been recognised for his extensive work in climate-resilient agriculture and natural resource management. His contributions include scaling resource conservation technologies across nearly four million hectares, resulting in significant cost savings, and leading the development of hundreds of district-level agricultural contingency plans and climate-resilient villages.
He has also made notable academic contributions, with over 360 research publications and several books to his credit. The award ceremony is scheduled to be held on April 18, 2026, at the MCRHRD Institute in Hyderabad. Former Vice-President of India M Venkaiah Naidu will attend as the chief guest, alongside Telangana Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao and Member of Parliament Suresh Kumar Shetkar as guests of honour.
The award carries a gold medal, citation, and a cash prize of ₹2 lakh, reaffirming its status as one of the notable recognitions in India's agricultural science community.
RICAREA was established in 1997 and serves as a resource for scientific bodies and works to bring awareness of agricultural technology to the farming community and the general public while NSL, founded in 1973, is renowned for its transformative role in the seed revolution and develops resilient varieties of rice, maize, and vegetables.
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