ETV Bharat / bharat

Dr Ch Srinivasa Rao Selected for Prestigious Prof M.S. Swaminathan Award 2024–25

Dr Ch Srinivasa Rao joins an elite list of past awardees honoured for transformative contributions to Indian agriculture ( ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: Dr Ch Srinivasa Rao, Director and Vice-Chancellor of ICAR–Indian Agricultural Research Institute, New Delhi, has been selected for the prestigious Prof M. S. Swaminathan Award for 2024–25. The award, instituted by the Retired ICAR Employees Association (RICAREA) in collaboration with Nuziveedu Seeds Limited (NSL), here, recognises outstanding contributions of agricultural scientists to India's food security.

The current award cycle holds special significance as it coincides with the birth centenary year of MS Swaminathan, widely regarded as the architect of India’s Green Revolution.

Dr Rao joins an elite list of past awardees honoured for transformative contributions to Indian agriculture. The selection was made by a high-level committee chaired by Trilochan Mohapatra, former Director General of ICAR, and included eminent members like Dr Vijay Gupta, World Food Prize Laureate; Dr Bala Ravi, former Assistant Director General of ICAR; and Dr Soumya Swaminathan, chairperson of the MS Swaminathan Research Foundation (MSSRF).

Past winners include Dr Genda Lal Jain (2004–2005, a leading poultry scientist); Dr S Nagarajan (2008–2009, an eminent plant pathologist and former Director of IARI); Dr V Praveen Rao (2017–2019, for outstanding contributions to micro-irrigation) and Dr PV Satyanarayana (2021–2022, for developing high-yielding, resilient rice varieties).