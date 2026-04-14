Ambedkar Jayanti 2026: President Murmu, PM Modi Lead Nation In Paying Tribute To Constitution Architect
India marked 135th Birth Anniversary of Ambedkar with tributes from the President, the PM, and leaders, while large gatherings and events nationwide honoured his legacy.
Published : April 14, 2026 at 11:01 AM IST|
Updated : April 14, 2026 at 11:09 AM IST
New Delhi: India on Tuesday marked the 135th birth anniversary of Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, with tributes pouring in from across the political spectrum and thousands gathering at memorial sites across the country.
From floral tributes at Parliament to massive crowds expected at Mumbai’s Chaityabhoomi, leaders remembered Ambedkar not just as an architect of the Constitution but as a lifelong champion of equality, justice and social reform whose ideas continue to shape India.
President Murmu Pays Tribute
President Droupadi Murmu paid homage to Dr Ambedkar, describing him as a jurist, economist and a strong advocate of an egalitarian society. “He dedicated his life to the upliftment of deprived and vulnerable sections… He strengthened democratic values and constitutional rights,” she said. Highlighting his contribution to women’s rights and social justice, the President urged citizens to imbibe his ideals and work towards building a just and inclusive nation.
डॉ. बाबासाहेब अम्बेडकर का व्यक्तित्व और कृतित्व राष्ट्र निर्माण के लिए प्रेरणापुंज बना रहेगा।— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 14, 2026
अयं निजः परो वेति गणना लघुचेतसाम्।
उदारचरितानां तु वसुधैव कुटुम्बकम्॥ pic.twitter.com/3DAguZY08g
Vice President, Prime Minister, Speaker Lead Tributes At Parliament
Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla led floral tributes at the Parliament complex. Several leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge, Kiren Rijiju, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Ramdas Athawale and Udit Raj, were also present.
At the venue, PM Modi and Kharge were seen briefly engaged in a candid and animated interaction. Every year, hundreds gather at Ambedkar’s statue in Parliament, a tradition that continued this year as well.
PM Modi: ‘A Symbol of Resolve and Equality’
Tributes to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar on his birth anniversary. His efforts towards nation building are deeply motivating. His life and work continue to inspire generations to build a just and progressive society. pic.twitter.com/MWHUTlpf9Y— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 14, 2026
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute through posts and a video message, calling Ambedkar a lasting source of inspiration. He said, “Tributes to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar… His life and work continue to inspire generations to build a just and progressive society.” In a video message, the PM added, “He was not just an individual, but a symbol of resolve… He fought not for personal pride, but for equality for all, including backward and Dalit communities. Despite challenges, he never stopped.”
He said that following Ambedkar’s path is helping bring positive change across all sections of society.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla: ‘Epic Saga of Courage’
Om Birla described Ambedkar’s life as an “epic saga of struggle and courage.” “Through education and determination, he became a ray of hope for millions… His ideals continue to guide India’s democratic journey,” Birla said. He added that Ambedkar’s role as Chairman of the Drafting Committee ensured that India received a Constitution that remains the foundation of democracy and citizens’ rights.
Kharge Calls Him ‘Moral and Constitutional Soul’
Congress president and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, said Ambedkar gave India its “moral and Constitutional soul”. “He was a relentless warrior for liberty, equality, fraternity and justice… Today, we must defend every principle he enshrined,” Kharge said, warning of challenges to constitutional values.
Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh Highlight Legacy
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Ambedkar laid the strong foundation of Indian democracy. “He gave us a Constitution that ensures equal rights… His life teaches that when the resolve is national service, every obstacle becomes small,” Shah said.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called him a great social reformer and nation-builder. “Babasaheb dedicated his life to equality and harmony… His contribution to nation-building is indelible,” Singh said.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also paid tribute, calling him a great reformer and Constitution architect.
‘Country Is Built On Babasaheb's Ideals’: Rahul Gandhi
बाबासाहेब डॉ. भीमराव अंबेडकर ने हमें सिर्फ़ संविधान नहीं, न्याय, समानता और सम्मान पर आधारित एक सशक्त भारत का सपना दिया।— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 14, 2026
लेकिन आज कुछ ताकतें सुनियोजित तरीके से बाबासाहेब की इस विरासत और हमारे संविधान को कमजोर करने में लगी हैं - लोकतांत्रिक संस्थाओं को खोखला किया जा रहा है,… pic.twitter.com/SlIYJYRJUY
Rahul Gandhi took to X and posted, "Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar did not just give us the Constitution; he gave us the dream of a strong India founded on justice, equality and dignity. But today, certain forces are systematically working to weaken Babasaheb's legacy and our Constitution, democratic institutions are being hollowed out, rights are being trampled, and the idea of equality is under attack."
He further wrote, "This country is built on Babasaheb's ideals. I will fight with all my strength, until my last breath, to protect them. Together, we will bring back to life the India of Babasaheb's dreams."
States Pay Tribute: Yogi, Naidu, Mayawati, Telangana CM And Governor
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath described Ambedkar as an “invaluable gem of Mother India”. He said, “His life will remain a guiding light for equality and justice.”
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said Ambedkar’s Constitution remains the backbone of India’s democracy. “He endured discrimination but rose to ensure equal rights for all,” Naidu said.
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati paid tribute in Lucknow and highlighted Ambedkar’s lifelong struggle for the Bahujan community. “His entire life was devoted to the upliftment of the oppressed… The nation will always remain grateful,” she said, while also urging governments to fulfil his vision.
Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy also paid tributes to Dr B R Ambedkar. Highlighting the enduring relevance of Dr Ambedkar’s vision, the Governor remarked, "Dr Ambedkar’s life remains a shining testament to the triumph of the human spirit over adversity. A visionary social reformer and eminent jurist, he devoted his life to the pursuit of justice, equality, and the empowerment of the marginalised. His legacy is a clarion call for the protection of the rights of the poor and downtrodden."
"Let us move forward with the spirit of unity and fraternity that Babasaheb championed," the Governor added.
The Telangana CM praised Dr Ambedkar's tireless efforts for the welfare of the oppressed sections of society and also recalled the national leader’s yeoman services towards the empowerment of Dalits, Adivasis (tribals), backward and weaker sections and women.
The CM said, "Dr Ambedkar envisioned the nation's future with foresight and drafted the Constitution with profound vision, which stands as an inspiration for future generations." He added that Ambedkar's struggle for the rights of the oppressed sections serves as a beacon and a role model for the entire world.
Maharashtra Governor Jishnu Dev Varma and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also paid tributes to Babasaheb at his memorial 'Chaityabhoomi' in Mumbai. Fadnavis, in a post on X, described Ambedkar as a great economist and a "guiding force behind the democratic ideals of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity".
Governor Varma, CM Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar and state minister Chhagan Bhujbal visited Chaityabhoomi, located in Mumbai's Dadar area, in the morning to pay homage to the chief architect of the Indian Constitution.
Massive Preparations At Mumbai’s Chaityabhoomi
In Mumbai, elaborate arrangements were made at Chaityabhoomi in Dadar, where lakhs of followers were expected to gather. The civic body ensured facilities such as drinking water, sanitation, toilets, medical teams, ambulances, CCTV surveillance, lifeguards and fire services.
A control room was set up, and public health services were deployed. A special exhibition showcasing rare photographs from Ambedkar’s life, along with a coffee table book, was also arranged.
Markets Shut on Ambedkar Jayanti
Stock, rupee, commodity and bullion markets remained closed on Tuesday on account of Ambedkar Jayanti.
Who Was Dr B R Ambedkar
Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, famously known as B R Ambedkar, was born on April 14, 1891, in Mhow (now Dr Ambedkar Nagar). He was a jurist, economist and a social reformer. He chaired the Drafting Committee of the Indian Constitution and served as India’s first Law Minister after independence.
Despite facing caste discrimination, he led movements against untouchability, including the Mahar Satyagraha, and played a key role in the Poona Pact of 1932. He was awarded the Bharat Ratna in 1990 and passed away on December 6, 1956.
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