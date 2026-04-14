ETV Bharat / bharat

Ambedkar Jayanti 2026: President Murmu, PM Modi Lead Nation In Paying Tribute To Constitution Architect

New Delhi: India on Tuesday marked the 135th birth anniversary of Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, with tributes pouring in from across the political spectrum and thousands gathering at memorial sites across the country.

From floral tributes at Parliament to massive crowds expected at Mumbai’s Chaityabhoomi, leaders remembered Ambedkar not just as an architect of the Constitution but as a lifelong champion of equality, justice and social reform whose ideas continue to shape India.

President Murmu Pays Tribute

President Droupadi Murmu paid homage to Dr Ambedkar, describing him as a jurist, economist and a strong advocate of an egalitarian society. “He dedicated his life to the upliftment of deprived and vulnerable sections… He strengthened democratic values and constitutional rights,” she said. Highlighting his contribution to women’s rights and social justice, the President urged citizens to imbibe his ideals and work towards building a just and inclusive nation.

Vice President, Prime Minister, Speaker Lead Tributes At Parliament

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla led floral tributes at the Parliament complex. Several leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge, Kiren Rijiju, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Ramdas Athawale and Udit Raj, were also present.

At the venue, PM Modi and Kharge were seen briefly engaged in a candid and animated interaction. Every year, hundreds gather at Ambedkar’s statue in Parliament, a tradition that continued this year as well.

PM Modi: ‘A Symbol of Resolve and Equality’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute through posts and a video message, calling Ambedkar a lasting source of inspiration. He said, “Tributes to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar… His life and work continue to inspire generations to build a just and progressive society.” In a video message, the PM added, “He was not just an individual, but a symbol of resolve… He fought not for personal pride, but for equality for all, including backward and Dalit communities. Despite challenges, he never stopped.”

He said that following Ambedkar’s path is helping bring positive change across all sections of society.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla: ‘Epic Saga of Courage’

Om Birla described Ambedkar’s life as an “epic saga of struggle and courage.” “Through education and determination, he became a ray of hope for millions… His ideals continue to guide India’s democratic journey,” Birla said. He added that Ambedkar’s role as Chairman of the Drafting Committee ensured that India received a Constitution that remains the foundation of democracy and citizens’ rights.

Kharge Calls Him ‘Moral and Constitutional Soul’

Congress president and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, said Ambedkar gave India its “moral and Constitutional soul”. “He was a relentless warrior for liberty, equality, fraternity and justice… Today, we must defend every principle he enshrined,” Kharge said, warning of challenges to constitutional values.

Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh Highlight Legacy

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Ambedkar laid the strong foundation of Indian democracy. “He gave us a Constitution that ensures equal rights… His life teaches that when the resolve is national service, every obstacle becomes small,” Shah said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called him a great social reformer and nation-builder. “Babasaheb dedicated his life to equality and harmony… His contribution to nation-building is indelible,” Singh said.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also paid tribute, calling him a great reformer and Constitution architect.