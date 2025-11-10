Dozens Detained In Major Kashmir Raids To Disrupt Terror Network
Jammu and Kashmir Police detained over 70 people, targeting overground workers, terror sympathisers and relatives of Pakistan-based militants to dismantle support networks.
Published : November 10, 2025 at 8:52 PM IST
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police have detained over 70 persons in raids across the Valley in its clampdown against terror networks, while legal proceedings have been initiated against dozens of people who have violated bail provisions in unlawful activities cases.
The raids started on Saturday and continued for the third straight day across Kashmir to dismantle a terror network tied to Pakistani handlers. Scores of residential houses were raided to target overground workers, terror sympathisers and relatives of terrorists based in Pakistan. The police also raided houses where encounters occurred.
The move, according to a police official, is aimed at disrupting the local support network that facilitates anti-national elements for ensuring sustained peace and stability in the Union Territory.
In central Kashmir’s Ganderbal, 39 persons were detained in a series of coordinated raids from multiple locations. They were lodged in Dignibal Jail after “credible inputs suggested their involvement in activities detrimental to public peace and security”.
In north Kashmir’s Baramulla, 21 OGWs were detained for aiding unlawful activities, while 10 persons were detained.
In south Kashmir’s four districts, including Anantnag, Pulwama, Shopian and Kulgam, similar cordon and search operations were conducted at multiple locations.
In Kulgam, police targeted OGWs, UAPA and PSA accused persons, sympathisers and relatives of killed and active terrorists, particularly in areas where encounters had occurred previously.
Eight relatives of Pakistan-based terrorists and OGWs were detained and shifted to jail under preventive laws. “Several suspects were also questioned, and multiple houses were searched,” said the police statement.
In a parallel legal move, police have filed 36 applications for cancellation of bail granted to accused persons booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in three districts. They include Anantnag, Sopore and Shopian, where the legal proceedings have been initiated against these persons.
“This action is part of the police’s zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism and its support networks,” a police official added.
