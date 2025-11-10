ETV Bharat / bharat

Dozens Detained In Major Kashmir Raids To Disrupt Terror Network

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police have detained over 70 persons in raids across the Valley in its clampdown against terror networks, while legal proceedings have been initiated against dozens of people who have violated bail provisions in unlawful activities cases.

The raids started on Saturday and continued for the third straight day across Kashmir to dismantle a terror network tied to Pakistani handlers. Scores of residential houses were raided to target overground workers, terror sympathisers and relatives of terrorists based in Pakistan. The police also raided houses where encounters occurred.

The move, according to a police official, is aimed at disrupting the local support network that facilitates anti-national elements for ensuring sustained peace and stability in the Union Territory.

In central Kashmir’s Ganderbal, 39 persons were detained in a series of coordinated raids from multiple locations. They were lodged in Dignibal Jail after “credible inputs suggested their involvement in activities detrimental to public peace and security”.

In north Kashmir’s Baramulla, 21 OGWs were detained for aiding unlawful activities, while 10 persons were detained.