Explainer: Why Bihar Continues To Have High Dowry Death Incidents
Although dowry is prohibited, more than a thousand women in Bihar fall victim to it every year. A special report by Ranjit Kumar.
Published : May 27, 2026 at 1:25 PM IST
Patna: Sixty five years after the Dowry Prohibition Act came into effect in 1961, the dowry system continues to claim the lives of thousands of women every year. The latest NCRB report that reveals 20 women getting murdered across India every day over dowry-related disputes, also shows Bihar at No 2 nationwide, recording 1,078 cases of dowry deaths in 2024, out of the 5,737 cases nationwide.
In just the last few months, capital Patna witnessed a locomotive pilot husband conspire with his brother to murder his wife over dowry demands, before dumping her body in a thicket. In the New Pragati Nagar locality of Danapur, 30-year-old Julie Kumari was killed by her husband and brother-in-law, who then attempted to stage a suicide by hanging her body from a ceiling fan.
In Nawada district, following the death of a married woman under suspicious circumstances five days ago, her family members alleged she was murdered over an unmet Rs 3 lakh dowry demand by her in-laws. While the police initiated an investigation, a new case of the murder of a married woman, allegedly stemming from a domestic dispute, was reported from the Imamganj area of Gaya yesterday.
Such incidents are so commonplace in Bihar that the NCRB data serves to corroborate Bihar's national rank in dowry deaths and harassment cases, behind neighbouring Uttar Pradesh. According to the data, between 2017 and 2022, an average of 7,000 women lost their lives every year through suicide or murder from dowry-related causes. In 2022, this figure stood at 6,450, implying that 18 women died every day.
Between 2023 and 2024, the 'Accidental Deaths and Suicides in India' (ADSI) report noted an increase of around 6.7 per cent in cases of dowry-related suicides nationwide, which rose from 1,587 in 2023 to 1,693 in 2024. Meanwhile, a 2023 study focusing on crimes against women revealed that three of every five women who filed complaints regarding domestic violence, also reported dowry harassment.
Women's organisations and activists working in this field frequently claim that these government statistics are undercounted, as many cases never reach the police, as societal pressure often compels both families of a dead woman to reach a settlement. If these unreported cases were taken into account, the actual figures could double, they allege.
Many Laws, But The Evil Persists
To fight this social evil, India has several legal provisions. The 1961 law deems both dowry givers and takers as criminals. If found guilty, an offender faces a penalty ranging up to five years of imprisonment, in addition to a fine. Section 304-B of the IPC (Indian Penal Code), now replaced by Section 80 of the BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita), provides the legal framework for addressing dowry-related harassment. If a woman dies under unnatural circumstances within seven years of her marriage, and it is established that she was subjected to harassment for dowry, the incident is classified as a 'dowry death'. Conviction under this section carries a imprisonment ranging from seven years up to life.
Meanwhile, Section 498-A of the IPC (Section 85 of the BNS) covers cases involving cruelty, mental or physical harassment that is inflicted upon a woman by her husband or in-laws. Under Section 113-B of the Indian Evidence Act, if a woman dies under suspicious circumstances, the court may presume that her death is linked to dowry-related harassment, unless the accused can prove their innocence.
Senior advocate Arun Kushwaha adds to the list, saying, "Under Section 3, which applies to the act of giving or accepting dowry, the punishment can extend to five years of imprisonment or more. Under Section 4, demanding dowry carries a punishment ranging from six months to two years."
And yet, despite these numerous laws, inordinate delays often encountered in securing justice within courts tend to embolden those who demand dowry. In many instances, the accused manage to escape unscathed due to a lack of evidence. Even the police are frequently accused, especially in the initial stages, of failing to take such cases seriously. As a result, dowry remains "incurable".
Vandana Sinha, who has been fighting for the rights of women victimised by dowry for the past 15 years, notes that in Bihar, the rising incidence of dowry-related harassment cases is a matter of grave concern. The activist, who also works in empowering women to become self-reliant, adds that these cases are on the rise primarily because women are unaware of their legal rights. "Due to a lack of education, they often lack the capacity to fight for justice."
The social worker further says, "Alongside strict laws, women themselves must understand and assert their rights. They must also strive to become economically empowered. I provide both financial and social assistance to victims of dowry harassment. To date, I have helped over 500 women become self-reliant by teaching them tailoring skills — a service I provide free of charge."
Savage Harvest: A Closer Look At Bihar's Shameful Record
NCRB data shows Bihar recorded 1,046 dowry death cases in 2020, 1,008 in 2021, 1,057 in 2022, 1,143 in 2023, and 1,078 in 2024. The data also shows that thousands of cases remain pending in courts across the country, with proceedings in dragging on for years.
Advocate Arun Kushwaha attributed the rise in dowry-related harassment cases to the attitude of police, and to chronic delays within the judicial system. "It is imperative that both families and the police begin to treat these cases with the seriousness they deserve. Often, victimised women refrain from filing complaints due to social pressure, fear of social stigma, and the apprehension of their families falling apart. In numerous instances, attempts are even made to cover up deaths by passing them off as suicides or accidents," Kushwaha added.
B N Prasad, a professor of Sociology at the A N Sinha Institute of Social Studies in Patna, observes that in our society, marriage is viewed as inextricably linked to social prestige. A growing consumerist mindset has further fuelled dowry. The problem has been exacerbated by a mentality that views daughters as an economic burden, as well as by the pressure to reach a compromise following the filing of a complaint. Consequently, there is an urgent need to socially boycott those who accept dowry.