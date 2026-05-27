ETV Bharat / bharat

Explainer: Why Bihar Continues To Have High Dowry Death Incidents

Patna: Sixty five years after the Dowry Prohibition Act came into effect in 1961, the dowry system continues to claim the lives of thousands of women every year. The latest NCRB report that reveals 20 women getting murdered across India every day over dowry-related disputes, also shows Bihar at No 2 nationwide, recording 1,078 cases of dowry deaths in 2024, out of the 5,737 cases nationwide.

In just the last few months, capital Patna witnessed a locomotive pilot husband conspire with his brother to murder his wife over dowry demands, before dumping her body in a thicket. In the New Pragati Nagar locality of Danapur, 30-year-old Julie Kumari was killed by her husband and brother-in-law, who then attempted to stage a suicide by hanging her body from a ceiling fan.

In Nawada district, following the death of a married woman under suspicious circumstances five days ago, her family members alleged she was murdered over an unmet Rs 3 lakh dowry demand by her in-laws. While the police initiated an investigation, a new case of the murder of a married woman, allegedly stemming from a domestic dispute, was reported from the Imamganj area of ​​Gaya yesterday.

Such incidents are so commonplace in Bihar that the NCRB data serves to corroborate Bihar's national rank in dowry deaths and harassment cases, behind neighbouring Uttar Pradesh. According to the data, between 2017 and 2022, an average of 7,000 women lost their lives every year through suicide or murder from dowry-related causes. In 2022, this figure stood at 6,450, implying that 18 women died every day.

Between 2023 and 2024, the 'Accidental Deaths and Suicides in India' (ADSI) report noted an increase of around 6.7 per cent in cases of dowry-related suicides nationwide, which rose from 1,587 in 2023 to 1,693 in 2024. Meanwhile, a 2023 study focusing on crimes against women revealed that three of every five women who filed complaints regarding domestic violence, also reported dowry harassment.

Women's organisations and activists working in this field frequently claim that these government statistics are undercounted, as many cases never reach the police, as societal pressure often compels both families of a dead woman to reach a settlement. If these unreported cases were taken into account, the actual figures could double, they allege.

Many Laws, But The Evil Persists

To fight this social evil, India has several legal provisions. The 1961 law deems both dowry givers and takers as criminals. If found guilty, an offender faces a penalty ranging up to five years of imprisonment, in addition to a fine. Section 304-B ​​of the IPC (Indian Penal Code), now replaced by Section 80 of the BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita), provides the legal framework for addressing dowry-related harassment. If a woman dies under unnatural circumstances within seven years of her marriage, and it is established that she was subjected to harassment for dowry, the incident is classified as a 'dowry death'. Conviction under this section carries a imprisonment ranging from seven years up to life.

Meanwhile, Section 498-A of the IPC (Section 85 of the BNS) covers cases involving cruelty, mental or physical harassment that is inflicted upon a woman by her husband or in-laws. Under Section 113-B of the Indian Evidence Act, if a woman dies under suspicious circumstances, the court may presume that her death is linked to dowry-related harassment, unless the accused can prove their innocence.