ETV Bharat / bharat

Doubting Speaker's Integrity Raises Questions On India's Democracy: Amit Shah In Lok Sabha

New Delhi: Speaking in Lok Sabha on the resolution seeking the removal of Speaker Om Birla, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that by doubting the Speaker's integrity, the Opposition has questioned India's democratic processes.

"Unfortunate for parliamentary politics that a resolution for the removal of the Speaker has come. We can speak of our rights, but no one can violate the rules of the House," he said.

He said bringing such a resolution was not a healthy precedent for parliamentary functioning and stressed that the Speaker’s office should be respected as an institution of the House. The minister said that we may not agree with the Speaker's ruling, but it is binding and cannot be doubted. "When the BJP was in opposition, it never brought a no-confidence motion against the Speaker," Shah added.

Dignity and Decorum

Emphasising that maintaining the dignity and decorum of Parliament is essential, Shah said the Speaker is empowered under the rules to ensure that unparliamentary expressions do not remain part of the House records. "The Speaker has the right to expunge unparliamentary words. Such language must be removed from parliamentary records," he added.

Shah said the functioning of the Lower House of the Parliament is rooted in mutual trust between the treasury bench and the Opposition, adding that the Speaker serves as the custodian of Parliament's functioning for both sides. "The spirit and long-standing tradition of this House are based on mutual trust. The House functions based on trust between the ruling side and the Opposition," Shah added.

The House has Established Rules

The minister further said that the Lok Sabha operates according to established rules framed by the House itself and that members from both the government and the Opposition have the right to raise issues within those rules. "Sadan koi mela nahi hai (This house is not a fairground). Parliament runs according to rules, where every members speak according to these rules, and none has the right to disobey them," he added.

Shah said these rules were not framed during the BJP's regime but have been followed since the era of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, adding that he was ready to debate on instances where, according to him, the Congress had broken parliamentary rules in the past.

Speaker's Position is Above Party Lines

He said the Speaker's position is above party lines and functions as a neutral mediator between the government and the Opposition. "A no-confidence motion against the Speaker is rarely brought in Parliament's history, and members usually discuss their concerns with the Speaker directly in his chamber. It was unfortunate that an atmosphere had been created suggesting the Speaker's security was under threat during such meetings," he said, adding that for 75 years, both Houses of Parliament have strengthened India's democratic foundations, but the Opposition's move has now raised serious questions about it.