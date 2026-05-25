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Double Death Penalty For Vilathikulam Schoolgirl Rape-Murder Accused: Tamil Nadu POCSO Court Calls Crime 'Rarest Of Rare'

Thoothukudi: In a landmark verdict that has sent shockwaves across Tamil Nadu, the Thoothukudi District POCSO Special Court here on Monday awarded a double death sentence to Dharma Muneeswaran, the prime accused in the brutal rape and murder of a 12th-standard schoolgirl from Vilathikulam.

Pronouncing the judgment, Sessions Judge Preetha held that the prosecution had established the charges beyond all reasonable doubt and described the offence as one that shook the collective conscience of society. Apart from awarding capital punishment for rape and murder, the court also sentenced the accused to one year of rigorous imprisonment for causing grievous bodily injuries.

The prosecution was led by Government Pleader Ellammal Kissinger, who argued for maximum punishment, citing the brutality of the crime and the accussed's criminal background.

The case had triggered widespread protests across southern Tamil Nadu and intensified public debate over women's safety, police responsiveness in missing-person complaints, and repeat offenders securing bail in serious criminal cases.

Timeline: From Disappearance To Police Apathy

March 10, 2026: Schoolgirl Goes Missing

The victim, a Class 12 student from Vedanatham village near Vilathikulam, reportedly went missing on the evening of March 10 after heading towards a nearby wooded area. Her parents approached the Kulathur Police Station later that night to file a missing complaint. According to the family, they were redirected to the Vilathikulam All Women Police Station (AWPS), where officials allegedly asked them to return the following morning.

March 11: Body Recovered

When the parents returned to the AWPS the next morning, they allegedly faced further delays before being sent back to the Kulathur Police Station over jurisdictional issues. Hours later, the girl's body was discovered inside the Vedanatham forest area bearing severe injuries and signs of sexual assault and murder.

The incident sparked immediate public outrage.

Residents of Vedanatham and neighbouring areas staged massive protests, blocking the Thoothukudi–Madurai National Highway and the Thoothukudi–Rameswaram State Highway for nearly 12 hours demanding swift action and accountability.

Amid mounting criticism over alleged negligence in handling the missing complaint, AWPS Inspector Praveena was placed under suspension on March 12.

Family Refuses To Accept Body Until Arrest

In a dramatic escalation, the victim's family refused to accept the body from the Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital until the accused was arrested. The body remained in the mortuary for nearly 10 days as political leaders and public figures visited the grieving family and demanded immediate action. Among those who visited were DMK leader and Lok Sabha MP Kanimozhi , MDMK supremo Vaiko, BJP Tamil Nadu leaders Nainar Nagendran, former governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and former AIADMK Minister Kadambur Raju, among others. The investigation soon became a major political flashpoint in the state. Despite a massive manhunt led by the Tirunelveli Range DIG, Thoothukudi SP Madhan, and over 10 special police teams, investigators struggled for five days without a breakthrough

CCTV Breakthrough