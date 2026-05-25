Double Death Penalty For Vilathikulam Schoolgirl Rape-Murder Accused: Tamil Nadu POCSO Court Calls Crime 'Rarest Of Rare'
The prosecution was led by Government Pleader Ellammal Kissinger, who argued for maximum punishment, citing the brutality of the crime and the accussed's criminal background.
Published : May 25, 2026 at 4:23 PM IST
Thoothukudi: In a landmark verdict that has sent shockwaves across Tamil Nadu, the Thoothukudi District POCSO Special Court here on Monday awarded a double death sentence to Dharma Muneeswaran, the prime accused in the brutal rape and murder of a 12th-standard schoolgirl from Vilathikulam.
Pronouncing the judgment, Sessions Judge Preetha held that the prosecution had established the charges beyond all reasonable doubt and described the offence as one that shook the collective conscience of society. Apart from awarding capital punishment for rape and murder, the court also sentenced the accused to one year of rigorous imprisonment for causing grievous bodily injuries.
The prosecution was led by Government Pleader Ellammal Kissinger, who argued for maximum punishment, citing the brutality of the crime and the accussed's criminal background.
The case had triggered widespread protests across southern Tamil Nadu and intensified public debate over women's safety, police responsiveness in missing-person complaints, and repeat offenders securing bail in serious criminal cases.
Timeline: From Disappearance To Police Apathy
March 10, 2026: Schoolgirl Goes Missing
The victim, a Class 12 student from Vedanatham village near Vilathikulam, reportedly went missing on the evening of March 10 after heading towards a nearby wooded area. Her parents approached the Kulathur Police Station later that night to file a missing complaint. According to the family, they were redirected to the Vilathikulam All Women Police Station (AWPS), where officials allegedly asked them to return the following morning.
March 11: Body Recovered
When the parents returned to the AWPS the next morning, they allegedly faced further delays before being sent back to the Kulathur Police Station over jurisdictional issues. Hours later, the girl's body was discovered inside the Vedanatham forest area bearing severe injuries and signs of sexual assault and murder.
The incident sparked immediate public outrage.
Residents of Vedanatham and neighbouring areas staged massive protests, blocking the Thoothukudi–Madurai National Highway and the Thoothukudi–Rameswaram State Highway for nearly 12 hours demanding swift action and accountability.
Amid mounting criticism over alleged negligence in handling the missing complaint, AWPS Inspector Praveena was placed under suspension on March 12.
Family Refuses To Accept Body Until Arrest
In a dramatic escalation, the victim's family refused to accept the body from the Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital until the accused was arrested. The body remained in the mortuary for nearly 10 days as political leaders and public figures visited the grieving family and demanded immediate action. Among those who visited were DMK leader and Lok Sabha MP Kanimozhi , MDMK supremo Vaiko, BJP Tamil Nadu leaders Nainar Nagendran, former governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and former AIADMK Minister Kadambur Raju, among others. The investigation soon became a major political flashpoint in the state. Despite a massive manhunt led by the Tirunelveli Range DIG, Thoothukudi SP Madhan, and over 10 special police teams, investigators struggled for five days without a breakthrough
CCTV Breakthrough
A large-scale search operation involving more than 10 special police teams was launched under the supervision of senior police officials from the Tirunelveli range and Thoothukudi district.
Despite days of intensive investigation, police initially struggled to identify the suspect.
The breakthrough came on March 19 after investigators examined CCTV footage sourced from a nearby wind turbine installation. Based on the footage and other technical evidence, police arrested Dharma, who hails from Sayalgudi.
The following day, the accused was taken under heavy security to the crime scene in the Vedanatham forest area where investigators conducted a video-recorded reconstruction of the sequence of events.
Following the arrest, the victim's family agreed to receive the body and perform the final rites.
The accused was later remanded to the Palayamkottai Central Prison.
Highlights
During the trial, prosecutors informed the court that Dharma was already facing another serious criminal case involving the alleged rape and murder of an elderly woman. According to the prosecution, he was out on bail in that case at the time of the schoolgirl's murder. The prosecution argued that the accused was a habitual offender and posed a continuing threat to society.
The Trial
The Thoothukudi Police completed the investigation on a priority basis and filed a detailed charge sheet before the POCSO court.
- May 5: Trial commenced under tight security.
- May 21: Final arguments, witness examinations, and evidence submissions concluded.
- May 25: The court pronounced the verdict, awarding double death sentences.
Legal observers described the judgment as one of the strongest punishments delivered by a POCSO court in Tamil Nadu in recent years.
Fact File
- Victim: 12th-standard schoolgirl from Vedanatham village
- Place of Crime: Forest area near Vilathikulam, Thoothukudi district
- Accused: Dharma Muneeswaran of Sayalgudi
- Charges: Rape, murder, and causing grievous injuries under POCSO and IPC provisions
- Court: Thoothukudi District POCSO Special Court
- Judge: Sessions Judge Preetha
- Verdict Date: May 25, 2026
- Sentence: Double death penalty and one year rigorous imprisonment
- Key Evidence: CCTV footage, forensic findings, witness testimonies, and crime-scene reconstruction
- Public Response: Widespread protests, political visits, and demands for police accountability
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