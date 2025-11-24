ETV Bharat / bharat

DoT Warns Mobile Users: Liability For Misuse Of SIMs Issued In Their Name Amid Cyber Fraud Risks

New Delhi: The Department of Telecom (DoT) on Monday warned mobile users that they may be held liable if a SIM card bought in their name is misused by criminals for cyber fraud or any other illegal activity.

In an official statement, DoT advised citizens to be cautious and avoid using mobile devices with tampered IMEI numbers​.

“Citizens should be aware that using devices with tampered IMEI numbers, procuring SIM cards through fraudulent means, or transferring or giving their SIM cards to others who misuse them for cyber fraud can result in serious legal consequences,” it said “The original user may also be held liable as an offender in cases where SIM cards procured in their name are subsequently misused.”

The department warned against buying or using procured or assembled devices like modems, modules, SIM boxes which have configurable or tampered IMEIs.