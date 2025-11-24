ETV Bharat / bharat

DoT Warns Mobile Users: Liability For Misuse Of SIMs Issued In Their Name Amid Cyber Fraud Risks

The Department of Telecom (DoT) in the statement advised citizens to be cautious and avoid using mobile devices with tampered IMEI numbers​.

New Delhi: The Department of Telecom (DoT) on Monday warned mobile users that they may be held liable if a SIM card bought in their name is misused by criminals for cyber fraud or any other illegal activity.

In an official statement, DoT advised citizens to be cautious and avoid using mobile devices with tampered IMEI numbers​.

“Citizens should be aware that using devices with tampered IMEI numbers, procuring SIM cards through fraudulent means, or transferring or giving their SIM cards to others who misuse them for cyber fraud can result in serious legal consequences,” it said “The original user may also be held liable as an offender in cases where SIM cards procured in their name are subsequently misused.”

The department warned against buying or using procured or assembled devices like modems, modules, SIM boxes which have configurable or tampered IMEIs.

It also advised people to not use mobile applications or websites that modify Calling Line Identity (CLI) or other telecommunication identifiers​. The Telecommunications Act, 2023 has provision to impose stringent penalties for tampering with telecommunication identifiers including IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identity) number of mobile handsets and other devices.

Penalties for violation of the act include imprisonment for up to three years, fines up to Rs 50 lakh, or both, the DoT said. The Telecommunications (Telecom Cyber Security) Rules, 2024 also prohibit any person to alter the IMEI or use, produce or possess equipment in which IMEI can be configured or changed or altered, it added.

The DoT has advised citizens to verify IMEI details through the Sanchar Saathi portal or the Sanchar Saathi mobile app, which displays the device’s brand name, model, and manufacturer information.

“The government has also implemented the Sanchar Saathi initiative, providing digital tools for citizens to verify and secure their mobile connections. The government has put in place strict checks to prevent misuse of telecom resources and ensure a secure telecommunications ecosystem for all citizens,” the statement said. (With inputs from agencies)

