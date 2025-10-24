ETV Bharat / bharat

Telecom Dept To Suspend Processing Of New Permits From Nov 10

New Delhi: The telecom department will temporarily suspend processing new permits from November 10 until the new framework under the Telecommunications Act 2023 is notified, an official statement said on Friday. The Telecommunications Act, 2023, was notified on December 24, 2023, and the Department of Telecom is at present in the process of firming up norms under the new framework.

The department said that as the transition to the authorisation regime under the Telecommunication Act, 2023, is presently underway, certain regulatory uncertainties and administrative complexities may arise in respect of new applications.

"To address this, it has been decided, as an interim measure, to suspend acceptance of new applications for issuing Unified License, Unified License(VNO), Standalone Licenses, Registrations, Permissions and No Objection Certificate, with effect from November 10, 2025, till notifications of the authorisation framework," the statement said.

However, applications already submitted up to this date will continue to be processed, it added. The deadline for public comments on the draft of some of the authorisation framework under the Telecommunications Act 2023 ended on October 21.