Tamil Nadu: This ‘Dora’ Brings Fear, Rameswaram Fishermen Recounts A Black Christmas
GPS glitches often result in fishermen from Tamil Nadu unintentionally drifting across the International Maritime Boundary Line and reach Sri Lankan waters
Published : March 4, 2026 at 5:47 PM IST
Rameswaram: “We went fishing that day because it was Christmas. But last year, it turned into a black Christmas for us,” says Gorbachev, a fisherman from Rameswaram, his voice trembling with emotion.
For children, the word ‘Dora’ brings to mind a cheerful cartoon character. But for Tamil Nadu fishermen, ‘Dora’ is a name that brings fear.
It is the name of a high-speed patrol vessel used by the Sri Lankan Navy to intercept Indian fishermen allegedly crossing the maritime boundary in the Palk Strait. Equipped with radar and capable of swift pursuit, the vessel has become synonymous with sudden arrests and uncertainty.
The ETV Bharat Tamil Nadu team recently travelled by boat from Rameswaram to Katchatheevu for the annual St. Antony’s Church festival.
During the journey, Gorbachev recounted his ordeal. As their boat neared Sri Lankan waters, he pointed to a passing naval craft. “That’s a Dora,” he said, his expression changing instantly. “When we hear that name, we know trouble is near.”
According to him, GPS glitches often result in fishermen unintentionally drifting across the International Maritime Boundary Line.
“On December 24, 12 of us were arrested. They boarded us immediately, beat us and took us to Jaffna. Our hands were chained like those who had committed some terrorist act. We felt like our lives were over,” he recalls.
He described the days in a Sri Lankan prison as harsh and humiliating. “We did not get proper meals. We were lodged with those accused of drug smuggling. Every court visit meant being paraded in chains,” he says. Eventually, a fine of ₹1 lakh was imposed on each of them. “We paid and returned, but our boat remains there.”
Gorbachev says his boat, purchased with an investment of ₹50 lakh, is among hundreds seized in recent years.
“At least 200 boats have been captured in the past few years. My livelihood is in question. Will we ever get it back?” he asks.
The arrests continue unabated in 2026. From January to February alone, over 78 fishermen have been detained in separate incidents near Rameswaram, Nagapattinam and Pamban.
Currently, 116 Tamil Nadu fishermen are lodged in Sri Lankan jails, and 259 boats have been seized.
Data from recent years indicates the scale of the issue:
229 arrests in 2022,
220 in 2023,
526 in 2024 and
172 in 2025.
Since June 2024 alone, 425 fishermen have been arrested.
Fishermen’s associations claim that at least 1,000 Indian fishermen have lost their lives in maritime confrontations over the past four decades.
The long-standing dispute over fishing rights in the Palk Strait continues to strain relations. Fishermen urge both governments to initiate sustained dialogue for a permanent solution.
Meanwhile, Sri Lanka’s Minister of Maritime Affairs has indicated that at least 100 seized boats may be returned in phases, with 28 repaired vessels ready for handover on humanitarian grounds.
For fishermen like Gorbachev, such assurances offer a glimmer of hope — but until their boats return, the sea remains a place of both livelihood and lingering fear.