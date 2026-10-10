ETV Bharat / bharat

Uttarakhand: Sri Hemkund Sahib Portals Closed; 3,84,573 Paid Respects This Year

Chamoli: The portals of the holy Sikh pilgrimage site of Sri Hemkund Sahib and the ancient Sri Lokpal Lakshman Temple — situated in the lap of the Himalayas at an altitude of over 15,000 feet — were closed for the winter season amidst traditional rituals.

The pilgrimage concluded in an atmosphere charged with emotion and spirituality, accompanied by the melodious tunes of the Army band, “Shabad-Kirtan”, the final “Ardas” (prayer), and chants of “Waheguru Ji”. Thousands of devotees witnessed this historic moment.

Uttarakhand: Sri Hemkund Sahib Portals Closed; 3,84,573 Paid Respects This Year (ETV Bharat)

During this year's pilgrimage to Sri Hemkund Sahib, which began on May 23, a total of 3,84,573 devotees paid their respects at the holy shrine. On the occasion of the portals' closure, thousands of devotees, accompanied by a Ragi Jatha (group of devotional singers), travelled from Govind Dham (Ghangharia) to Hemkund Sahib. This group included a 40-member delegation of Sikh devotees from Pakistan.

Amidst the spiritual ambience and the breathtaking views of the snow-capped Saptashring Valley, devotees bowed their heads in reverence before Guru Maharaj. The presence of a record number of devotees made this year's pilgrimage truly special.

File photo of Sri Hemkund Sahib (ETV Bharat)

The religious proceedings on the day of the closure began in the morning with the recitation of “Sukhmani Sahib”. This was followed by “Shabad-Kirtan”, and the final “Ardas” of the pilgrimage was performed in the afternoon.