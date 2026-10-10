Uttarakhand: Sri Hemkund Sahib Portals Closed; 3,84,573 Paid Respects This Year
A 40-member delegation of Sikh devotees from Pakistan visits the shrine; the pilgrimage concludes in an atmosphere charged with emotion and spirituality.
Published : October 10, 2026 at 5:04 PM IST
Chamoli: The portals of the holy Sikh pilgrimage site of Sri Hemkund Sahib and the ancient Sri Lokpal Lakshman Temple — situated in the lap of the Himalayas at an altitude of over 15,000 feet — were closed for the winter season amidst traditional rituals.
The pilgrimage concluded in an atmosphere charged with emotion and spirituality, accompanied by the melodious tunes of the Army band, “Shabad-Kirtan”, the final “Ardas” (prayer), and chants of “Waheguru Ji”. Thousands of devotees witnessed this historic moment.
During this year's pilgrimage to Sri Hemkund Sahib, which began on May 23, a total of 3,84,573 devotees paid their respects at the holy shrine. On the occasion of the portals' closure, thousands of devotees, accompanied by a Ragi Jatha (group of devotional singers), travelled from Govind Dham (Ghangharia) to Hemkund Sahib. This group included a 40-member delegation of Sikh devotees from Pakistan.
Amidst the spiritual ambience and the breathtaking views of the snow-capped Saptashring Valley, devotees bowed their heads in reverence before Guru Maharaj. The presence of a record number of devotees made this year's pilgrimage truly special.
The religious proceedings on the day of the closure began in the morning with the recitation of “Sukhmani Sahib”. This was followed by “Shabad-Kirtan”, and the final “Ardas” of the pilgrimage was performed in the afternoon.
After receiving the “Hukamnama (divine command)”, the “Guru Granth Sahib” was ceremoniously escorted from the Diwan Hall to Sachkhand Sahib under the leadership of the “Panj Pyaras” (Five Beloved Ones) and accompanied by the melodious and majestic tunes of the Army band. With this, the portals of Sri Hemkund Sahib and Sri Lokpal Lakshman Temple were closed for the winter season.
Heavy snowfall, rain, biting cold, and slippery mountain paths posed numerous challenges during the pilgrimage. Despite this, personnel from the Chamoli police and SDRF remained constantly vigilant to ensure the safety of and provide assistance to the pilgrims.
Under the leadership and guidance of Chamoli Superintendent of Police Surjeet Singh Panwar, security arrangements, the smooth movement of pilgrims, and overall operations along the pilgrimage route were continuously monitored. Personnel assisted pilgrims in safely navigating difficult stretches and provided immediate aid whenever required.
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