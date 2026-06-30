ETV Bharat / bharat

Door-To-Door SIR Exercise Starts In Karnataka From Today

Karnataka CM D K Shivakumar participates in the house-to-house SIR with his family in Bengaluru on Tuesday ( ANI )

Bengaluru: A door-to-door house enumeration exercise under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll began Monday in Karnataka. According to the Election Commission (EC), the exercise aims to prepare a clean and flawless electoral roll for the upcoming elections to ensure undeserving voters do not find a place in it.

Comprehensive guidelines for the issuance of Permanent Residence Certificates (PRCs) and an operational framework to facilitate their time-bound delivery through digital and decentralised service channels across the state have been notified by the state government.

The Revenue Department said the new framework is intended to establish a uniform, transparent and legally sustainable mechanism for certifying permanent residence, while integrating the service with the Karnataka Sakala Services Act, 2011, and existing digital governance platforms. "The PRC shall constitute proof of permanent residence in the state of Karnataka," a government order said.

The framework is intended to provide a uniform mechanism for certifying permanent residence wherever it is prescribed under applicable laws, government orders, notifications or scheme guidelines, the order further said.

Under the guidelines, a PRC may be issued if the competent authority is satisfied, after enquiry and verification, that the applicant is a genuine and permanent resident of Karnataka.

Factors To Consider While Determining Eligibility

The factors the EC will consider when determining eligibility for issuing a PRC include birth in Karnataka, ordinary residence in the state for at least 10 years, studying in recognised educational institutions in Karnataka for at least 10 academic years up to Class XII or equivalent, residence of parents or spouse, ownership or lawful occupation of residential property, entries in government records such as electoral rolls, Aadhaar or ration cards; public service in Karnataka for at least seven years, marriage to an eligible resident, and any other reliable documentary, electronic or oral evidence establishing Karnataka as the principal and permanent place of residence.

The order clarified that these factors are illustrative and not exhaustive, and that the absence of any single criterion shall not automatically render an applicant ineligible.

'Every Decision Must Be A Speaking Order'