ETV Bharat / bharat

'Don't Waste Our Time': CJI To Lawyer On Police Action During CJP Protest

New Delhi: A counsel on Wednesday mentioned before a bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant that students were beaten up by Delhi Police during a protest by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) in the national capital, seeking the resignation of the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over exam paper leaks.

A counsel mentioned the matter, seeking certain observations from the apex court. The counsel contended before the bench, which also comprised justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, that police had beaten the students.

The counsel stressed that tear gas and other measures were used against the protestors and attempted to raise some issues before the bench. The CJI told the counsel, “Do not waste our time and do not waste your time. Your time is more valuable than our…”.

The counsel contended that the students were seeking very important prayers: one, that the NEET examination should be free and fair; and two: that the National Testing Agency should be dissolved. At this juncture, the CJI made it clear that the bench was not keen on entertaining his submissions.