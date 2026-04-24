'Don't Travel To Iran': India Issues Fresh Advisory Asking All Its Citizens In Iran To Leave Country Amid Prevailing Tensions
The government reiterated that all Indian nationals currently in Iran should leave the country through designated land border routes, strictly in coordination with the Embassy.
Published : April 24, 2026 at 8:47 AM IST
New Delhi: Amid ongoing tensions between the United States and Iran, India has issued a fresh advisory asking its citizens to avoid travelling to Iran and urging those already there to leave the country at the earliest.
In its advisory issued on Thursday night (April 23), the Indian Embassy in Tehran said that even though some flights between India and Iran have started again, the situation is still not stable. Airspace restrictions and uncertainty due to ongoing regional tensions are continuing to affect flight operations.
"In view of reports of commencement of some flights between India and Iran, and in continuation of earlier advisories, Indian citizens are strongly advised not to travel to Iran, whether by air or land," the Embassy said.
⚠️ Advisory as on 23 April 2026. pic.twitter.com/WIPNNtFspd— India in Iran (@India_in_Iran) April 23, 2026
"Airspace restrictions and operational uncertainties due to regional tensions continue to affect international flight operations to and from Iran," it added.
The government further reiterated that all Indian nationals currently in Iran should leave the country through designated land border routes, strictly in coordination with the Embassy.
The advisory comes at a time when tensions between the United States and Iran remain high, making the situation in the region unpredictable.
The embassy has also shared emergency contact numbers and email ID to help Indian citizens in case they need any assistance.
For guidance, Embassy may be contacted at the numbers: +989128109115; +989128109109; +989128109102; +989932179359. Email: cons.tehran@mea.gov.in.
Last week, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had said that as many as 2,361 people, including Indian students, have been brought back home safely since the beginning of the conflict in West Asia. "Since the outbreak of the conflict, we have helped bring 2,361 Indian citizens safely from Iran to India. Of these, 2,060 came via Armenia and 301 via Azerbaijan. This 2,361 includes 1,041 Indian students, as well as three foreigners - one from Bangladesh, one from Sri Lanka, and one from Guyana. We have also helped three of them. I had told you before that nearly 7,500 Indian nationals were present in Iran at that time," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal had said.
The current hostilities in West Asia were ignited following a joint military offensive by the United States and Israel against Iran on February 28 this year. The conflict subsequently widened when Lebanon was pulled in after Hezbollah launched rocket attacks against Israel on March 2.