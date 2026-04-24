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'Don't Travel To Iran': India Issues Fresh Advisory Asking All Its Citizens In Iran To Leave Country Amid Prevailing Tensions

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal ( File/PTI )

New Delhi: Amid ongoing tensions between the United States and Iran, India has issued a fresh advisory asking its citizens to avoid travelling to Iran and urging those already there to leave the country at the earliest. In its advisory issued on Thursday night (April 23), the Indian Embassy in Tehran said that even though some flights between India and Iran have started again, the situation is still not stable. Airspace restrictions and uncertainty due to ongoing regional tensions are continuing to affect flight operations. "In view of reports of commencement of some flights between India and Iran, and in continuation of earlier advisories, Indian citizens are strongly advised not to travel to Iran, whether by air or land," the Embassy said. "Airspace restrictions and operational uncertainties due to regional tensions continue to affect international flight operations to and from Iran," it added.