ETV Bharat / bharat

Don't Travel by Air: SC Declines Urgent Listing Of Plea Against Increased Airfares During Diwali

Supreme Court ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday declined to urgently list a plea regarding steep increases in domestic airfares during the 2026 Diwali festive season.

The application was mentioned before a bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and Aparesh Singh. The plea sought direction to the government to frame a mechanism to cap airfares on domestic routes during festival periods.

The plea also sought interim directions to cap fares during the current festival season and the year-end festival season. Advocate Abhinav contended before the bench that air travel is an essential service, that aviation fares have increased to 700 per cent of normal, and that such an increase amounts to a violation of Article 14 of the Constitution. “Don't travel by air. Next case,” said the bench, refusing to urgently list the matter. The interlocutory application was filed by petitioner S Laxminarayanan, who is represented by advocate Charu Mathur, in his pending PIL against algorithm-based dynamic pricing, steep increases in ticket prices at short notice, and ancillary charges. The plea is listed for hearing on November 16. On July 13, the Union of India was directed to place the draft rules under the Bharatiya Vayuyan Adhiniyam, 2024 in a sealed cover. On October 16, the Solicitor General stated that the rules stood finalised and would be published within two weeks. The application said a news report on October 29 said fares on several major routes had reached 2-7 times those of ordinary days. The Delhi-Kolkata fare, ordinarily Rs 10,000 to Rs 11,000, had risen to Rs 78,694 for travel on November 6. “The same report records that the 5 am Bengaluru-Delhi flight on November 6 was available at about Rs 15,901, while the 3.45 pm flight on that day cost Rs 40,506,” said the application.