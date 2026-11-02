Don't Travel by Air: SC Declines Urgent Listing Of Plea Against Increased Airfares During Diwali
The plea said if the railways’ flexifare, prices of essential medicines and electricity tariffs can be capped, air travel can't remain the sole exception.
Published : November 2, 2026 at 4:51 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday declined to urgently list a plea regarding steep increases in domestic airfares during the 2026 Diwali festive season.
The application was mentioned before a bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and Aparesh Singh. The plea sought direction to the government to frame a mechanism to cap airfares on domestic routes during festival periods.
The plea also sought interim directions to cap fares during the current festival season and the year-end festival season.
Advocate Abhinav contended before the bench that air travel is an essential service, that aviation fares have increased to 700 per cent of normal, and that such an increase amounts to a violation of Article 14 of the Constitution. “Don't travel by air. Next case,” said the bench, refusing to urgently list the matter.
The interlocutory application was filed by petitioner S Laxminarayanan, who is represented by advocate Charu Mathur, in his pending PIL against algorithm-based dynamic pricing, steep increases in ticket prices at short notice, and ancillary charges.
The plea is listed for hearing on November 16. On July 13, the Union of India was directed to place the draft rules under the Bharatiya Vayuyan Adhiniyam, 2024 in a sealed cover. On October 16, the Solicitor General stated that the rules stood finalised and would be published within two weeks.
The application said a news report on October 29 said fares on several major routes had reached 2-7 times those of ordinary days. The Delhi-Kolkata fare, ordinarily Rs 10,000 to Rs 11,000, had risen to Rs 78,694 for travel on November 6.
“The same report records that the 5 am Bengaluru-Delhi flight on November 6 was available at about Rs 15,901, while the 3.45 pm flight on that day cost Rs 40,506,” said the application.
“The airlines attribute such fares to the cost of aviation turbine fuel, and Respondent No. 1 (Union of India) has publicly echoed that explanation. It does not bear scrutiny. The fuel burnt by the 5 am and the 3.45 pm flight on the same route and day is the same, yet one fare is over two-and-a-half times the other,” added the application.
“A person who must reach home for a festival, or travel at short notice on account of illness, death or employment, has no choice but to fly and to pay whatever is demanded. During festivals, flights on these routes run full, and the airlines face no risk of loss on them. No other essential service is priced in this manner," added the application.
It said the railways’ flexifare is capped at one-and-a-half times the base fare; prices of essential medicines are capped under the Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013; electricity tariffs are fixed by regulatory commissions, so air travel cannot be the sole exception.
“As pleaded in the writ petition, air transport is an essential service under the Essential Services Maintenance Act, 1981. A service the state treats as essential for securing its continuity cannot be left wholly unregulated as to its price, to the prejudice of the very public it serves,” added the application.
The application said the power to act exists and Rule 135 of the Aircraft Rules, 1937, saved by Section 43(2) of the Bhartiya Vayuyan Adhiniyam 2024, requires tariffs to be fixed having regard to the cost of operation, reasonable profit and the generally prevailing tariff, and empowers the DGCA to issue directions against an excessive or predatory tariff.
The application said the petitioner has filed the present writ petition in public interest, seeking binding regulation of the fares and ancillary charges levied by scheduled domestic airlines. “Notice was issued on 17.11.2025. This application seeks interim directions against the arbitrary hike in airfares during festival periods and the cut in free baggage allowance,” added the application.
“The petitioner does not dispute that airlines may revise fares to reflect a rise in the price of fuel. The grievance is against fares being fixed on demand alone, which pushes them up to seven times the ordinary fare. Such pricing is exploitative and contrary to the norms governing essential services," added the application.
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