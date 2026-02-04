ETV Bharat / bharat

'Don’t Think He Will Have Guts...': Rahul Gandhi Dares PM Modi With Copy Of Gen Naravane’s Memoir

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi shows a copy of the unpublished "memoir" of former Army chief M M Naravane during the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026. Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also seen. ( PTI )

“I don’t think the PM will have the guts to come to the Lok Sabha today because if he comes, I am going to give him this book. Today, if the Prime Minister comes to Parliament, I will present him with a book,” he posted on X along with a video.

The Congress leader’s statement comes a day after eight opposition MPs were suspended from Lok Sabha following a ruckus in the House after Gandhi insisted on reading from the controversial and unpublished book, ‘Four Stars of Destiny’, but the Chair disallowed it. He was also repeatedly stopped from speaking in Parliament on Tuesday while citing the book, prompting him to step up his attacks against PM Modi.

“This book is not by any opposition leader. This book is not by any foreign author. This book is by the country's former army chief, General Naravane, and the surprising thing is that, according to the cabinet ministers, this book does not even exist,” he adds.

Gandhi claimed that the book exposes how political leadership left the army alone during the 2020 China border crisis.

He also appealed to the youth of the country to read the book. “This is Mr Naravane’s book. He has given an entire account of Ladakh in this book. I have been told that I cannot quote this book. The main line is what the PM said – ‘Jo uchit samjho wo karo (Do what you think is right)’”.

“When the (former) Chief of Army Staff General Naravane called up Rajnath Singh-ji and said that Chinese tanks have reached the Kailash Ridge, what should we do? First, Rajnath Singh did not respond to him. He (Naravane) asked Jaishankar-ji, NSA and Rajnath Singh, but received no reply. He then called up Rajnath Singh once again. Rajnath Singh told him that he would ask the ‘top’,” said Gandhi.

“The standing order of the ‘top’ was that if Chinese forces came in, we should not fire on them without permission. Naravane-ji and our army wanted to fire on those tanks because they had entered our territory. Narendra Modi-ji gave a message that ‘jo uchit samjho wo karo’. It means that Narendra Modi did not fulfil his responsibility. He told the army chief to do whatever he wants, as ‘mere bas ki nahi hai’. Naravane-ji writes, ‘I felt really alone; I was abandoned by the entire establishment’,” he added.

The excerpts of the book, Four Stars of Destiny, recently appeared in an essay, claiming that Centre-led by PM Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had left the Army alone during the China border crisis. Gandhi raised the issue in the Parliament, but the Chair cut short his speech. In protest, Opposition MPs entered the Well and threw papers at the Speaker’s podium, leading to their suspension.