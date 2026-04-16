'Don't Teach Us Nationalism', Raja Snaps After Tejasvi Surya's 'DMK Practises Separatism' Remark
Tejasvi Surya says he doesn't speak DMK's separatism language while A Raja responds, Tamil Nadu understands nationalism very well.
Published : April 16, 2026 at 7:36 PM IST
New Delhi: A war of words erupted between BJP MP Tejasvi Surya and DMK's A Raja in the Lok Sabha on Thursday over the former's 'separatism' remark.
Participating in the debate on the Constitution (131st Amendment) and Delimitation Bills in Lok Sabha, Surya said that the DMK stands for separatism. "I don't speak the language of separatism that DMK practises. I believe that from Kashmir to Kanyakumari the country is one," he said, raising a uproar among DMK MPs.
Responding to the BJP MP's remark, Raja stood, clarifying that DMK does not stand for separatism. "In 1971 when Pakistan launched a war on India, we gave the highest assistance of Rs six crore. Then during (former PM Atal Bihari) Vajpayee's tenure, Tamil Nadu gave Rs 100 crore for Kargil war. So, you don't teach us nationalism. We are for nationalism. We only want to keep a separate identity when it comes to implementing Hindi and oppose not giving due respect to state's autonomy," he said.
Prior to this, questioning the logic behind DMK's opposition, Surya said Tamil Nadu Chief Minister on March 24, 2026 tweeted that the current seat proportion in states should not be disturbed under any circumstances during the delimitation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done exactly the same, ensuring that the total seat share of southern states (Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana) remains 23.9 percent even after the seats increase in respective states.
"I fail to understand where the objection comes from. Let there be a limit to DMK's opposition. Actually, the Opposition does not come prepared for debate and object just for the sake of objecting. I'm as much an Indian from the South as you are. The only difference is I don't believe in the language of separatism that DMK practices," the Karnataka MP said.
Urging the Opposition, particularly the DMK, to "consider the merit of the bill and the hollowness of your argument", Surya said people will never forgive them because their politics is not of inclusion but of anarchy.
Tamil Nadu MP, Raja had hit back, warning that a population-backed delimitation would penalise southern states that have efficiently controlled population growth.
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