ETV Bharat / bharat

'Don't Teach Us Nationalism', Raja Snaps After Tejasvi Surya's 'DMK Practises Separatism' Remark

New Delhi: A war of words erupted between BJP MP Tejasvi Surya and DMK's A Raja in the Lok Sabha on Thursday over the former's 'separatism' remark.

Participating in the debate on the Constitution (131st Amendment) and Delimitation Bills in Lok Sabha, Surya said that the DMK stands for separatism. "I don't speak the language of separatism that DMK practises. I believe that from Kashmir to Kanyakumari the country is one," he said, raising a uproar among DMK MPs.

Responding to the BJP MP's remark, Raja stood, clarifying that DMK does not stand for separatism. "In 1971 when Pakistan launched a war on India, we gave the highest assistance of Rs six crore. Then during (former PM Atal Bihari) Vajpayee's tenure, Tamil Nadu gave Rs 100 crore for Kargil war. So, you don't teach us nationalism. We are for nationalism. We only want to keep a separate identity when it comes to implementing Hindi and oppose not giving due respect to state's autonomy," he said.