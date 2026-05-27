ETV Bharat / bharat

'Don’t Speculate': Surjewala Dismisses Karnataka Leadership Change Rumours

Bengaluru: Senior Congress leader and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala on Wednesday dismissed speculations over a possible leadership change in the state, stating that no meeting of the Congress Legislature Party has been called and no decision has been taken regarding a change of Chief Minister.



Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru amid growing political buzz, Surjewala urged the media and party workers not to indulge in speculation. “As KC Venugopal had said yesterday, currently no meeting of the legislature party has been called by the Congress party. No other decision has yet been taken. As things evolve, we will inform you,” he said.



He added, “I cannot tell you what will happen after one month, 20 days, tomorrow, six months or one year. That is speculation. I request you with folded hands not to indulge in speculation.” Surjewala said any decision taken by the Congress leadership would be in the interest of Karnataka and not individuals. Referring to party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, he said, “The only decision they will take will not be in favour of individuals but in favour of Karnataka.”



He also praised Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar for their contributions to the party and the government. “Siddaramaiah is a seasoned and respected leader who has contributed immensely as Leader of Opposition and as Chief Minister twice. DK Shivakumar has risen from the Youth Congress to become PCC president and continues to serve the party and government effectively,” Surjewala said.



The Congress leadership has been facing speculations over a possible power shift in Karnataka since the government completed three years in office. Supporters of Shivakumar have repeatedly claimed over the past several months that he could soon take over as Chief Minister.



The speculation intensified after Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar travelled to New Delhi on Tuesday and attended a meeting with Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Surjewala and Congress general secretary KC Venugopal. Officially, the party maintained that the discussions were limited to the upcoming Rajya Sabha and Legislative Council elections in Karnataka. Venugopal said the meeting focused entirely on the elections and dismissed reports of leadership change as “mere speculation”.



“Whatever speculation you people are doing is only speculation, there is no reality at all,” he said, adding that candidates for the Rajya Sabha and Council polls would be announced within the next few days along with nominees from other states.



However, party sources indicated that a separate meeting between Siddaramaiah and Rahul Gandhi lasted for over 30 minutes after the formal discussions. Sources claimed Siddaramaiah was asked to prepare for a transition, though no deadline was fixed. Another round of talks is expected before a final decision is taken.



Meanwhile, senior Congress MLA and Assembly chief whip Ashok Pattan said Siddaramaiah had reportedly sought time to meet Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Thursday afternoon. He also said no information had been given regarding a legislature party meeting.



Pattan said a leadership change could lead to a Cabinet reshuffle in which nearly 15 ministers might lose their posts. “Only after those vacancies arise will opportunities open up for others,” he remarked.

