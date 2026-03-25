ETV Bharat / bharat

'Don't Shame Jawans': Mahua Moitra Claims Forces Used For BJP Leaders Ahead Of Polls In Bengal

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra has raised serious concerns over the deployment of central forces in West Bengal ahead of the Assembly elections, alleging misuse of security personnel for political purposes.

In a post on X, Moitra questioned the role of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), asking whether thousands of central force companies were being sent to the state to serve political leaders. She alleged that uniformed jawans were seen carrying flags for a BJP leader in Bankura, referring to a vehicle with registration number WB-23C-4076.

"Do not shame our brave jawans in this manner," she said, criticising what she described as inappropriate use of security personnel. Her remarks come at a time when security has been significantly tightened across West Bengal due to the upcoming elections. The state will go to the polls in two phases, on April 23 and April 29. Voting will be held for 152 Assembly seats in the first phase and 142 constituencies in the second.