'Don't Shame Jawans': Mahua Moitra Claims Forces Used For BJP Leaders Ahead Of Polls In Bengal
Mahua Moitra alleged misuse of central forces in Bengal, questioning the Ministry of Home Affairs' deployment as forces arrive for the Assembly polls security.
Published : March 25, 2026 at 4:10 PM IST
Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra has raised serious concerns over the deployment of central forces in West Bengal ahead of the Assembly elections, alleging misuse of security personnel for political purposes.
In a post on X, Moitra questioned the role of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), asking whether thousands of central force companies were being sent to the state to serve political leaders. She alleged that uniformed jawans were seen carrying flags for a BJP leader in Bankura, referring to a vehicle with registration number WB-23C-4076.
"Do not shame our brave jawans in this manner," she said, criticising what she described as inappropriate use of security personnel. Her remarks come at a time when security has been significantly tightened across West Bengal due to the upcoming elections. The state will go to the polls in two phases, on April 23 and April 29. Voting will be held for 152 Assembly seats in the first phase and 142 constituencies in the second.
Is @HMOIndia sending 1000s companies of Central Forces to Bengal so they can be coolies for BJP leaders? See uniformed jawan carry flags for BJP leader (Official MLA Vehicle WB-23C-4076) in Bankura. Don’t shame our brave jawans in this manner. pic.twitter.com/rMD591Cuan— Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) March 25, 2026
The MHA had earlier directed the deployment of a total of 2,400 companies of forces to ensure free and fair elections. These include personnel from Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), State Armed Police (SAP), and India Reserve Battalions (IRBn).
Earlier, on February 20, 480 companies were deployed, including forces from the Central Reserve Police Force, Border Security Force, Central Industrial Security Force, Indo-Tibetan Border Police, and Sashstra Seema Bal. These personnel have been engaged in route marches, surveillance, guarding EVMs, and securing counting centres.
Following a March 17 decision by the Election Commission of India (ECI), an additional 1,920 companies are being sent in five phases between March 31 and April 17 from various states across the country.
CRPF Sector Inspector General Shalabh Mathur has been appointed as the State Force Coordinator to oversee the deployment. Each company will have at least 72 personnel, with most assigned to polling duties and one section designated as a Quick Response Team.
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