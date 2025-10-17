Don’t Prosecute Extended Family In Matrimonial Disputes Without Evidence: J&K High Court
The High Court quashed a dowry harassment case against four relatives, warning against indiscriminate use of Section 498A IPC and stressing caution to prevent misuse.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : October 17, 2025 at 2:37 PM IST
Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has cautioned against the indiscriminate prosecution of extended family members in matrimonial disputes, quashing a dowry harassment case under Section 498A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against four relatives of the husband, while allowing proceedings to continue only against him.
While pronouncing judgment in CRM(M) No. 313/2023, Justice Vinod Chatterji Koul observed that the wife's allegations were primarily directed at her husband. The court held that the remaining accused — his brother, uncle, aunt, and mother — had been arraigned without substantiated claims.
"Allegations encompassed in the impugned FIR… are, on the face of it and by all means, against petitioner no. 1, and the rest of the petitioners appear roped in as being relations of petitioner no. 1," Justice Koul said in his nine-page judgement.
Petitioners Muzafar Hussain Farooqui and others, through their counsel Mohammad Ashraf Wani, sought the quashing of Charge Sheet No. 42/2023 dated May 25, 2023, arising out of FIR No. 33/2023 registered at Police Station Bandipora, filed pursuant to a complaint before the National Commission for Women.
Justice Koul extracted extensively from recent Supreme Court precedents, especially warning against casual invocation of Section 498A IPC against entire families.
"It is a well-recognised fact, borne out of judicial experience, that there is often a tendency to implicate all the members of the husband’s family when domestic disputes arise out of a matrimonial discord. Such generalised and sweeping accusations, unsupported by concrete evidence or particularised allegations, cannot form the basis for criminal prosecution. The courts must exercise caution in such cases to prevent misuse of legal provisions and legal processes and avoid unnecessary harassment of innocent family members."
The court further acknowledged the dual nature of Section 498A—as both shield and, at times, weapon: "The Supreme Court remarked that the inclusion of Section 498A IPC by way of an amendment was intended to curb cruelty inflicted on a woman by her husband and his family, ensuring swift intervention by the State. However, in recent years… there has been a growing tendency to misuse provisions like Section 498A of the IPC as a tool for unleashing personal vendettas against a husband and his family by a wife."
Granting partial relief, the High Court ruled: "At the most, petitioner no. 1, who is the husband of complainant/respondent no. 2, shall brave the proceedings."
Accordingly, the FIR and charge sheet were quashed only for petitioners 2 to 5, while criminal proceedings will continue against the husband alone.
The court also criticised the registration of the FIR without a preliminary inquiry, as mandated by Lalita Kumari vs State of UP, stating that such caution could have "avoided abuse of process of law."
