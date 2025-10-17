ETV Bharat / bharat

Don’t Prosecute Extended Family In Matrimonial Disputes Without Evidence: J&K High Court

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has cautioned against the indiscriminate prosecution of extended family members in matrimonial disputes, quashing a dowry harassment case under Section 498A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against four relatives of the husband, while allowing proceedings to continue only against him.

While pronouncing judgment in CRM(M) No. 313/2023, Justice Vinod Chatterji Koul observed that the wife's allegations were primarily directed at her husband. The court held that the remaining accused — his brother, uncle, aunt, and mother — had been arraigned without substantiated claims.

"Allegations encompassed in the impugned FIR… are, on the face of it and by all means, against petitioner no. 1, and the rest of the petitioners appear roped in as being relations of petitioner no. 1," Justice Koul said in his nine-page judgement.

Petitioners Muzafar Hussain Farooqui and others, through their counsel Mohammad Ashraf Wani, sought the quashing of Charge Sheet No. 42/2023 dated May 25, 2023, arising out of FIR No. 33/2023 registered at Police Station Bandipora, filed pursuant to a complaint before the National Commission for Women.

Justice Koul extracted extensively from recent Supreme Court precedents, especially warning against casual invocation of Section 498A IPC against entire families.