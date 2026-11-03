ETV Bharat / bharat

Don't Move Hawara to Punjab, High-Risk Convict Could Impact Elections: IB To SC

Supreme Court and (inset) Jagtar Singh Hawara ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: The Intelligence Bureau (IB) on Tuesday opposed transferring Jagtar Singh Hawara, convicted in the assassination of former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh, from Delhi's Tihar Jail to Punjab, telling the Supreme Court that the move could significantly impact the state's forthcoming elections. The agency further classified Hawara as a high-risk prisoner and cautioned against shifting him to any jail in Punjab.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Justices M M Sundresh and P B Varale. The bench told senior advocate S Muralidhar that the agency's report is very damning.