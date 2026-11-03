Don't Move Hawara to Punjab, High-Risk Convict Could Impact Elections: IB To SC
The Bureau said transferring ex-Punjab CM Beant Singh's assassin from Delhi's Tihar Jail to Punjab could impact the state's forthcoming Assembly elections in February 2027.
Published : November 3, 2026 at 4:28 PM IST
New Delhi: The Intelligence Bureau (IB) on Tuesday opposed transferring Jagtar Singh Hawara, convicted in the assassination of former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh, from Delhi's Tihar Jail to Punjab, telling the Supreme Court that the move could significantly impact the state's forthcoming elections. The agency further classified Hawara as a high-risk prisoner and cautioned against shifting him to any jail in Punjab.
The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Justices M M Sundresh and P B Varale. The bench told senior advocate S Muralidhar that the agency's report is very damning.
Muralidhar then submitted, “If elections are a concern, this may be taken up after three months.” Thereafter, the Apex court posted the matter for hearing in February next year. Elections to the 117-member Punjab Assembly are due early next year.
Earlier, the Apex court had directed the Delhi government to seek inputs from the IB on Hawara’s plea, seeking transfer from Tihar to any prison in Punjab. The Babbar Khalsa terrorist is serving a life term for the killing of then-Punjab CM Beant Singh in August 1995.
On October 13, the Apex court observed that “every sinner has a future”, but cautioned that Hawara's ideology remains a formidable hurdle.
While noting his long incarceration and claims of reformed conduct, the Apex court stressed that transferring him could trigger fresh law‑and‑order challenges, and pointed at the Punjab government’s counter affidavit, saying the ideology issue is still alive, which is a concern for the court.
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