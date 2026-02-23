'Don't Misbehave In My Court', CJI Surya Kant Warns Advocate
An irked Chief Justice of India asked advocate Mathews Nedumpara to be careful with what he submits in the court.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : February 23, 2026 at 5:12 PM IST
New Delhi: Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Monday slammed advocate Mathews Nedumpara for making reckless submissions and warned him that strict action would be taken if he continued to misbehave.
During the mentioning of cases for urgent hearing before a bench led by CJI, Nedumpara mentioned a petition filed challenging the collegium system and seeking the restoration of the National Judicial Appointments Commission.
The CJI said that there was no petition in the registry. Nedumpara said that when constitution benches are being formed for Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani, matters affecting the common man are not being heard. The bench expressed its discontent with his remarks, and the CJI, who apparently got irked, sternly warned Nedumpara.
"Mr. Nedumpara, be careful with what you submit in my court. You have seen me in Chandigarh, in Delhi…I am warning you, be careful", said the CJI
"Just because you have misbehaved with benches in the past, it doesn’t mean you can do the same in my court...", said the CJI. In 2024, the apex court registry had refused to register a writ petition filed by Nedumpara and others challenging the validity of the collegium system of appointment of judges in constitutional courts, stating the plea has filed to overreach the principles of settled law.
