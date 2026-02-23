ETV Bharat / bharat

'Don't Misbehave In My Court', CJI Surya Kant Warns Advocate

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Monday slammed advocate Mathews Nedumpara for making reckless submissions and warned him that strict action would be taken if he continued to misbehave.

During the mentioning of cases for urgent hearing before a bench led by CJI, Nedumpara mentioned a petition filed challenging the collegium system and seeking the restoration of the National Judicial Appointments Commission.

The CJI said that there was no petition in the registry. Nedumpara said that when constitution benches are being formed for Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani, matters affecting the common man are not being heard. The bench expressed its discontent with his remarks, and the CJI, who apparently got irked, sternly warned Nedumpara.